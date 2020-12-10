Clear Lake school administration says some remote learners absent, failing

The Clear Lake Community School District is trying to decide how it should address students who are virtual learning and struggling.
Superintendent Doug Gee asked the Clear Lake Board of Education for feedback on the district’s return-to-learn plan Tuesday evening during its meeting.
"I know we said we were going to give people that option, but what we’re finding is we’ve got some people that are, kids that are really struggling,” he said. “It’s not working for them and their parents aren’t forcing them to come back when it’s not working.”
In July, the school board approved the district’s return-to-learn plan, which provides in-person learning for students but gives them the option to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 11% of Clear Lake's students are learning remotely, including 56 at the elementary, 41 at the middle school and 65 at the high school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard updated Friday.
Gee said the number of remote learners has decreased at the elementary and middle schools since August, while it has increased at the high school.
In fact, the number of remote learners at the high school has grown by more than 20 students since the start of the school year.
Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy attributes that to COVID-19 activity within the district and North Iowa.
Of the high school students who are remote learning, those who’ve been unsuccessful, and are failing classes, aren’t logging into their computers and showing up for class.
Murphy said there are at least three high school juniors or seniors learning remotely who’ve missed more than 35 days of school and their credits have been pulled.
“Those kids that I’m talking about last year didn’t have great attendance but they were at school,” he said. “Their attendance has gotten worse this year just because, let’s face it, it’s just easier not to get on the computer when you’re at home.”
School board member Mike Moeller said he likes the idea of having a procedure outlined in a contract signed by a student and parent that gives the district the discretion to decide whether a student should transition to in-person learning if remote learning isn’t working for them.
“I think the truth of the matter is we’re kind of in an interesting year,” he said. “I don’t think this is probably unexpected, this kind of stuff to a certain degree. We just need to do what we can do.”
Other school board members, like John Brady and Chryl Bergvig, agreed.
Support Local Journalism
“It would be our fault … if we didn’t do some intervention,” Bergvig said.
Murphy said the district has made phone calls and visited homes when students remote learning don’t show up to class or answer emails.
He estimates high school staff have done 60 home visits this year because some students have “kind of disappeared.”
“If we can’t get ahold of the kid, we will go out to the house, bang on the door and say ‘Where are you at? You need to be getting online,’ but then as soon as we turn around and walk away, it’s still their choice to do it,” Murphy said.
Gee said several high school teachers plan to stay after school for an hour in the coming weeks to work with students who are struggling with in-person or remote learning.
About 15 students came in to receive help Tuesday evening, Murphy said.
Gee said he’ll continue to discuss the issue with the school principals and review the district’s return-to-learn plan throughout its second semester.
The discussion concluded Gee’s update on COVID-19 activity within Clear Lake schools.
He started sharing the district’s COVID-19 statistics weekly with the public on Friday afternoons in mid-November at the school board’s request.
“Last Friday we were sitting really good in terms of the numbers. This week has been really low,” Gee said.
According to Friday’s dashboard, the district has eight students and two staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation.
Since the school year started, it’s had 34 students and 27 staff test positive.
Clear Lake Schools has 6.3%, or about 88, students and 2.7%, or about six, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.
The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 99%, which is slightly above the district’s 2019-2020 rate.
The district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and remote learning as absent per the Iowa Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!