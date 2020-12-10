Clear Lake school administration says some remote learners absent, failing

Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy attributes that to COVID-19 activity within the district and North Iowa.

Of the high school students who are remote learning, those who’ve been unsuccessful, and are failing classes, aren’t logging into their computers and showing up for class.

Murphy said there are at least three high school juniors or seniors learning remotely who’ve missed more than 35 days of school and their credits have been pulled.

“Those kids that I’m talking about last year didn’t have great attendance but they were at school,” he said. “Their attendance has gotten worse this year just because, let’s face it, it’s just easier not to get on the computer when you’re at home.”

School board member Mike Moeller said he likes the idea of having a procedure outlined in a contract signed by a student and parent that gives the district the discretion to decide whether a student should transition to in-person learning if remote learning isn’t working for them.

“I think the truth of the matter is we’re kind of in an interesting year,” he said. “I don’t think this is probably unexpected, this kind of stuff to a certain degree. We just need to do what we can do.”