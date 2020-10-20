Clear Lake restaurant's liquor license suspended

Augustine said if the wiping down of bottles and the moisture present from nearby ice was causing the labels to fall off, more bottles would be in the same condition.

He also said the vodka purchase numbers “do not add up to a level of reasonableness,” especially considering some of the cocktails the Surf District features call for specific vodka brands.

Augustine said the allegations are further validated by the empty bottles of premium liquor found in the new bottle storage area and the presence of the funnel.

“As stated, it is a major health and safety concern for alcohol not to be kept in its original container or staff otherwise transferring liquor into used bottles. This judge is especially troubled by the fake Crown Royal Apple being created by mixing two alcohols together to create the imposter, adulterated liquor,” he said. “For these reasons, a suspension is not only warranted but needed. Based on the evidence, the proposed 21-day suspension is appropriate.”

Under the license suspension, the Surf District will not be allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages until at least Nov. 18.

