Clear Lake restaurant's liquor license suspended

The Surf District Rock ‘n Roll Grill in Clear Lake won’t be able to serve alcoholic beverages for at least 21 days.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, or ABD, announced Monday afternoon that the restaurant violated Iowa’s liquor laws by reusing and refilling alcohol containers after an administrative law judge ruled it poured cheaper liquor into more expensive bottles.
“Protecting public health and safety is paramount in our regulation efforts. Reusing and refilling an alcohol container directly puts public health and safety at risk,” said John Happe, Alcoholic Beverages Division regulatory compliance bureau chief.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety filed a hearing complaint with the ABD alleging the violations against M N G Restaurant Corp., owned by Mike Maulsby, on July 2.
M N G Restaurant Corp. is the liquor licensee of the Surf District, 619 Buddy Holly Place, in Clear Lake.
A contested case hearing was held before Administrative Law Judge Thomas Augustine on Oct. 7 and he issued his decision Monday.
“It is not lost (on) this judge the economic impact this decision will place on the licensee and its employees. However, licensee management brought this burden on themselves when they chose to refill bottles of liquor or otherwise not keep alcohol in its original container,” Augustine said. “Further, it is more likely than not that the licensee was previously unfairly enriched by selling cheaper well liquor as premium liquor.
“Patrons should have a right to get the drink they ordered and paid for without any worry that the liquor they receive is actually a cheap substitute from an unknown used bottle.”
The licensee has 30 days to appeal the judge’s decision.
The Surf District plans to file an appeal, and until then, its owners have declined to comment, the Globe Gazette was told Tuesday morning.
According to the proposed decision document, an ABD investigator visited the Surf District on Oct. 25, 2019, after the division received a complaint alleging the licensee was pouring cheaper liquor into premium liquor bottles — specifically pouring Hawkeye vodka and whiskey into the more expensive counterparts and putting a mix of Hawkeye Whiskey and “apple pucker” into the Crown Royal Apple bottle.
Upon the investigator’s arrival, he found a funnel that smelled of liquor and beer behind the bar, nearly full liquor bottles with heavily worn and falling off labels, and new bottles of Jim Beam bourbon, Jack Daniel's whiskey and Seagram’s Canadian Whiskey gathering “significant dust.”
The bar’s manager Jeremy Maulsby initially told the investigator the funnel was used for putting sugar into drinks, but when confronted about the smell of alcohol coming from it, he said it’s used for the taps when pouring beer, according to the case documents.
At the hearing, he said the funnel was used for everything from filling salt and pepper shakers to getting beer from the taps to making beer cheese.
He further testified during the hearing that the labels were worn on the liquor bottles due to bartenders being required to wipe down the bottles at close every day and the moisture created by the nearby ice.
The case documents state the investigator also found empty bottles of Grey Goose and Absolute Citron vodkas in the area where only new bottles of alcohol are supposed to be stored.
Support Local Journalism
Jeremy Maulsby said the empty bottles were placed in the new bottle storage area inadvertently by a new bartender, case documents state.
At the time of the investigator’s visit, Jeremy Maulsby told him the establishment purchases its liquor from Quick Shop in Clear Lake, and the investigator secured records of all the sales between the Surf District and the liquor store from Jan. 1, 2019, to Oct. 25, 2019.
During that period, one bottle of Jack Daniels was purchased but 94 bottles of cheaper “well” liquor Hawkeye Whiskey were bought.
In that same period, five bottles of Absolute Citron Vodka, two bottles each of Tito’s and Absolute vodka, and no bottles of Grey Goose were purchased, but 206 bottles of Hawkeye Vodka were bought, case documents state.
One bottle of Crown Royal and no bottles of Crown Royal Apple were purchased; however, 12 bottles of Dekuyper Sour Apple Pucker were bought.
At the hearing, Jeremy Maulsby said not all of the establishment’s liquor is purchased at Quick Stop, but he didn’t disclose that to the investigator during his visit, according to case documents.
He denied both at the time of the inspection and during the hearing that premium bottles of liquor were filled with cheaper liquor.
He said the Surf District purchases more Hawkeye branded liquors because that is their well liquor and they have promotions for cheap well drinks.
Augustine wrote in his proposed decision that there’s a preponderance of evidence establishing that the Surf District poured Hawkeye-branded liquors into empty, more expensive bottles of liquor.
“This judge fully expects a bar to use more well liquor than premium liquor, especially when they have aggressive promotions featuring well drinks,” he said. “However, one bottle of Jack Daniels bought when moving 94 bottles of a cheaper variety does not rise to meeting a common sense standard.
“Further, the bottle of Jack Daniels behind the bar looked heavily worn with labels starting to become physically detached. This indicates heavy usage and more likely than not repeated refilling.”
Augustine said if the wiping down of bottles and the moisture present from nearby ice was causing the labels to fall off, more bottles would be in the same condition.
He also said the vodka purchase numbers “do not add up to a level of reasonableness,” especially considering some of the cocktails the Surf District features call for specific vodka brands.
Augustine said the allegations are further validated by the empty bottles of premium liquor found in the new bottle storage area and the presence of the funnel.
“As stated, it is a major health and safety concern for alcohol not to be kept in its original container or staff otherwise transferring liquor into used bottles. This judge is especially troubled by the fake Crown Royal Apple being created by mixing two alcohols together to create the imposter, adulterated liquor,” he said. “For these reasons, a suspension is not only warranted but needed. Based on the evidence, the proposed 21-day suspension is appropriate.”
Under the license suspension, the Surf District will not be allowed to sell any alcoholic beverages until at least Nov. 18.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
