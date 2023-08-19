If you're looking for her secret to longevity, she'll happily share.

"I've always been spoiled," Ellen Mae Ouverson said with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. "I never worked a day in my life."

Ouverson, who resides in Clear Lake, will celebrate her 107th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Daughter Dianne Miller jumped in to remind Ouverson of the jobs she's held cleaning houses and working the counter at the roller rink. Ouverson waved away the additions as if they were never work to begin with.

Her smile is quick and bright, and in talking with Ouverson it's easy to see that rather than being spoiled, as she claims, she's a serial spoiler. She delights in the joy of others and laughs off misfortune as easily as a duck shaking water off its back.

Born in Glenwood, Minnesota, her family moved to Iowa shortly after.

"Mother got so lonesome for home, we just had to come back," she said. "I went to school at Swaledale and then the Mason country school."

With three brothers, George, Glen and Gene, and sister, Gertrude, Ellen Mae is the odd one out with her name beginning with E.

"Oh, it doesn't matter," she said. "Glen and I would ride to school together on a horse. We're just three years apart. Once, on the way to school, a car came up and spooked that horse, and Glen and I just slid right off the back!

"Oh, Glen thought he'd broke his back, and I was hollerin'. Before you know it, they're taking care of us and I'm getting all the attention for being so loud," she said with her signature sweetness.

Eventually Ouverson had her own children with husband Leonard, known to all as "Ding." They farmed for a number of years before moving into town. Ouverson felt a little self-conscious after she arrived within city limits. Her daughter said, "She was afraid to hang out her wash. She thought everyone was watching."

She spent 64 years with her husband, and when he died Ouverson found other ways to keep herself active and busy. She has four grandsons and has been abundantly blessed with great and great-great grandchildren.

In 2014, Ouverson moved herself, her collection of cardinal-themed knick knacks and her unflappable attitude into Apple Valley Place in Clear Lake. It's there she will celebrate her 107th birthday with family, friends and loved ones.

If you'd like to send a card to Ouverson, it may be addressed to:

Ellen Mae Ouverson; 405 27th Avenue S. #23; Clear Lake, IA 50428.