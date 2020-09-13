Clear Lake requests nearly $180K in COVID-19 relief

The city of Clear Lake is requesting coronavirus relief funding from the state.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution requesting a reimbursement of $179,437.56 in eligible expenses from the Iowa COVID-19 Local Government Relief Fund.
In August, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state would allocate $125 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to reimburse local governments for unexpected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state public health emergency.
About $100 million in reimbursement would be divided among eligible cities and counties — 60% to cities and 40% to counties based on 2019 census data, and the remaining $25 million is being used to cover local Federal Emergency Management Agency match requirements.
Based on funding stipulations, such reimbursements can only be used for "necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic” that weren’t accounted for in the current fiscal year budget between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the amount the city is requesting is about 25% of its public safety personnel expenses, including police, fire, ambulance and dispatch, associated with its response to the coronavirus from March 1 through July 30.
“We believe that will more than max out our allotment of $179,437.56,” he said.
Because of that, the city isn’t requesting reimbursement for any other services.
The Mason City Council and Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved similar resolutions requesting relief funds earlier this month.
Mason City asked for $640,057 and Cerro Gordo requested about $538,181 — the maximum amount both organizations could request.
Local government reimbursement requests are due by Sept. 15.
