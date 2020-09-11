Clear Lake receives 'once-in-a-generation' rate on $700K wellness center loan

The low interest rates are attributed to the city’s strong financial position in terms of its borrowing capacity, low tax rate and healthy reserve funds, Flory said.

Councilman Bennett Smith commended city staff and council members past and present for their management of city funds.

The council’s vote came after it unanimously approved a 28E agreement with the school district for the construction and shared use of the 81,000 square-foot facility to be built on district property south of the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St.

Its actions solidify its partnership with the Clear Lake Community School District to build, operate and finance the project.

According to the 28E agreement, the Clear Lake Community School District will own the recreation and wellness center, while the city is responsible for the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the project.

The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness and workout area and indoor playground area, which are components funded by the city.