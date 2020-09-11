Clear Lake receives 'once-in-a-generation' rate on $700K wellness center loan

The city of Clear Lake received unprecedented interest rates on its $700,000 contribution to the multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously awarded its five-year general obligation loan note to Manufacturer’s Bank & Trust, or MBT Bank, Tuesday evening during its meeting.
MBT Bank was among three local banking institutions that submitted proposals with interest rates below 1% for the private placement of the $700,000 general obligation financing on Sept. 2. The others were Farmers State Bank and Clear Lake Bank & Trust.
“If you look around the country you’re not going to see a rate like that ever,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “That’s once in a generation, maybe once in a couple generations you might see something like that.”
MBT Bank proposed a 0.37% interest rate, while Farmers State Bank offered 0.45% and Clear Lake Bank & Trust proposed 0.65%.
“I think the rates that we got from all three banks we couldn’t have gone wrong with any of them, and we’re fortunate with the banking institutions that we have here that they’re interested in being partners with us in these kinds of projects,” Flory said.
Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said he appreciated the great response from the local banks.
The low interest rates are attributed to the city’s strong financial position in terms of its borrowing capacity, low tax rate and healthy reserve funds, Flory said.
Councilman Bennett Smith commended city staff and council members past and present for their management of city funds.
The council’s vote came after it unanimously approved a 28E agreement with the school district for the construction and shared use of the 81,000 square-foot facility to be built on district property south of the high school gym at 125 N. 20th St.
Its actions solidify its partnership with the Clear Lake Community School District to build, operate and finance the project.
According to the 28E agreement, the Clear Lake Community School District will own the recreation and wellness center, while the city is responsible for the furniture, fixtures and equipment in the project.
The district will have priority use of all components of the building except for the elevated track, fitness and workout area and indoor playground area, which are components funded by the city.
The agreement states the city, which will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the wellness center, will be able to charge user fees, program fees and membership fees for use of the facility.
Those fees, programs and employees will be determined by a wellness center board, comprising members from the district, city and community.
The duration of the 28E agreement is 25 years, which coincides with the district’s bond referendum payment timeline.
The council’s vote came three weeks after the Clear Lake Board of Education approved the agreement and awarded the project, including six alternates, to Dean Snyder Construction’s for $10,624,140.
Of Dean Snyder’s bid, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.
City and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a recreation and wellness center last fall.
The city has committed $1 million, including $300,000 from the general fund and $700,000 in general obligation debt, to the project.
The recreation and wellness center is among projects included in the district’s $18 million bond referendum residents approved during a special election in March.
The vote gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Other projects funded by the bond referendum are improvements at the Lions Field Athletic Complex, Clear Creek Elementary School and E.B. Stillman Auditorium.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the wellness center will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Individuals with the Clear Lake Community School District, city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of commerce, ATURA architecture and Dean Snyder Construction are expected to be in attendance.
Construction on the wellness center began on Aug. 31 and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
PHOTOS: First Look: Tried & True Boutique in Clear Lake
Tried & True Boutique's second location is now open in Clear Lake. The One Vision-operated shop also has a store front in Willowbrook Mall in Mason City. The Willowbook location primarily features women's apparel, while the Lake store carries men's, women's, infants, and a modest selection of home decor items.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!