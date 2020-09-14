Clear Lake readies for new development off Highway 122

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A $3 million economic development project that would relocate a business out of rural Cerro Gordo County has been proposed in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the project, and a related development agreement for sanitary sewer extension, and water and sanitary sewer services, with the Clear Lake City Council Tuesday evening during its meeting.

“I think it’s a great project and I think it has a lot of opportunity for Lot 2 to be expanded for economic development purposes there on that lot,” he said. “It’s 5.5 acres so I think that would work well for us.”

Flatrock Group LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska, purchased nearly 11 acres north of Highway 122 and east of North 36th Place in May, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.

There, it’s proposed the platting of a two-lot subdivision known as Flatrock Subdivision.

On Lot 1, located off the corner of North 36th Place and Highway 122, Flatrock Group LLC has proposed the construction of a one-story 14,536-square-foot pre-engineered metal building to house RAKA, a business currently at 11332 265th St. in Mason City, according to the development agreement.