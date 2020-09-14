Clear Lake readies for new development off Highway 122

A $3 million economic development project that would relocate a business out of rural Cerro Gordo County has been proposed in Clear Lake.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the project, and a related development agreement for sanitary sewer extension, and water and sanitary sewer services, with the Clear Lake City Council Tuesday evening during its meeting.
“I think it’s a great project and I think it has a lot of opportunity for Lot 2 to be expanded for economic development purposes there on that lot,” he said. “It’s 5.5 acres so I think that would work well for us.”
Flatrock Group LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska, purchased nearly 11 acres north of Highway 122 and east of North 36th Place in May, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
There, it’s proposed the platting of a two-lot subdivision known as Flatrock Subdivision.
On Lot 1, located off the corner of North 36th Place and Highway 122, Flatrock Group LLC has proposed the construction of a one-story 14,536-square-foot pre-engineered metal building to house RAKA, a business currently at 11332 265th St. in Mason City, according to the development agreement.
About 5,671-square-feet of the proposed building would be designated for offices, a conference room, a support staff area and a showroom, while the remainder of the building would be used for service bays, parts storage and a wash bay.
The developer has selected Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, as its general contractor for the project.
In order for the project to proceed, Flatrock Group LLC has requested the extension of sanitary sewer mainlines improvements.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the development agreement with Flatrock Group LLC.
According to the agreement, Clear Lake agrees to reimburse the developer the cost of the water and sanitary sewer laterals from the mains to the building for Lot 1 to serve the RAKA building in an amount not to exceed $14,300 for the water and $13,200 for the sanitary sewer service.
Flory said the city has also proposed providing the sanitary sewer collection system extension pipe material, with the city purchasing the pipe material directly from the supplier for about $11,730.
The city council also approved a resolution that authorizing the reimbursement of funds spent from the general, water and sanitary sewer funds on the capital project from the tax-increment fund.
Flory said the extension of sanitary sewer would not only serve the property but additional properties in the future.
RAKA is an aerial and material handling lift solutions business, representing top brands of aerial work platforms, lift trucks and warehouse equipment.
There are 14 locations in the Midwest.
The Cerro Gordo County location employs 13 individuals.
The proposed subdivision is anticipated to go before the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission later this month and the preliminary plat is expected before the city council on Sept. 21.
A Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept 28 at the RAKA site.
Flying Fortress 1
Flying Fortress 2
Flying Fortress 3
Flying Fortress 4
Flying Fortress 5
Flying Fortress 11
Flying Fortress 6
Flying Fortress 7
Flying Fortress 8
Flying Fortress 9
Flying Fortress 10
Flying Fortress 12
Flying Fortress 13
Flying Fortress 14
Flying Fortress 15
Flying Fortress 16
Flying Fortress 17
Flying Fortress 18
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!