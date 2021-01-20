Clear Lake purchases downtown Woodford Lumber property

The city of Clear Lake is laying the groundwork for a future library expansion project.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase and acquire the former Woodford Lumber & Home Co. building at 210 N. Fourth St. from Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co., successor of Woodford Wheeler Lumber Co., for $343,000 Monday evening.
“The decision to purchase the property is merely the first step, and I want to emphasize that, the first step in a long process to develop a state-of-the-art library and community center project,” said Bennett Smith, Clear Lake city councilman. “However that develops, we hope to have a unique facility that would be a significant asset to Clear Lake and be a catalyst for attracting all kinds of people.”
The property, which is owned by Tom and Jan Lovell, of Clear Lake, will be the future site of the city’s library expansion.
Woodford Lumber, a fifth-generation family-owned business, relocated from downtown Clear Lake to Seventh Avenue North in August.
“I know you’re all well aware, but (Woodford Lumber’s) Clear Lake’s oldest business, dating back to 1869,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “It’s just very, very steeped business in Clear Lake history and tradition and we’re very fortunate to still have the lumberyard here in our community.”
Flory said the business’s relocation presented the city with “an exciting opportunity” to expand — and upgrade — its library, which is next door to the former lumberyard, in the future.
And what does that entail? The city doesn’t know yet, he said.
“I know the council’s very deliberate about wanting to involve the community in that conversation, so of course the Library Board of Trustees and other stakeholders in the community,” Flory said.
The council’s action comes more than a month after it approved a resolution to issue general obligation debt in an amount not to exceed $600,000 to purchase the property and the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage on South 15th Street for future library and park expansion projects, respectively.
On Jan. 5, the council unanimously approved the purchase and acquisition of the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 S. 15th St. for $250,000. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved the conditional offer on its property on Jan. 12.
The property, which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, will be the future site of the city’s Everybody Plays inclusive playground as well as other park improvements.
The city has been exploring the acquisition of the two properties since at least November.
Flory reviewed the offer to buy commercial real estate and acceptance briefly with the City Council during its meeting.
The city is offering to purchase the property as is for $343,000, which will be paid on the closing date, the document states.
According to the offer document, the closing will take place on or prior to March 1.
The city negotiated the offer with the Lovells, which is “115% of the assessed value price of the property” and something not often done, Flory said.
“This is an important piece for our community downtown, so we appreciate their willingness to work with the city and make something very positive happen there and look forward to the project there in the future,” he said.
Jan Lovell said she and her husband were approached by numerous businesses and organizations about purchasing the former lumberyard building, but they wanted to be “very thoughtful" about its future because of its location.
The city’s vision to expand the public library to meet the ever-changing needs of its residents is something the Lovells have been involved with for years in various capacities, and she said the recent development is “an exciting step forward for the community.”
“This really is the next phase of reimagining the library as the community center that it is,” said Jan Lovell. “Its very exciting to see what this next phase will encompass for everyone from young families to lifelong learners. There are so many possibilities. We’re happy to be part of it.”
Councilman Mike Callanan said the purchase of the former lumberyard isn’t unprecedented for the city.
In fact, the retired Clear Lake teacher and “faithful historian” said City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St., stands where a lumberyard did until the mid-1960s.
Flory said now that the city has approved the purchase of the property, it will have it inspected for asbestos and other things.
After the inspection is complete, Clear Lake will begin exploring options to demolish the property so it’s in “an appropriate interim status” while the city determines the best use for the property, he added.
The timeline for the library expansion project hasn’t been laid out by the city yet.
