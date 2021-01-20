Clear Lake purchases downtown Woodford Lumber property

Flory reviewed the offer to buy commercial real estate and acceptance briefly with the City Council during its meeting.

The city is offering to purchase the property as is for $343,000, which will be paid on the closing date, the document states.

According to the offer document, the closing will take place on or prior to March 1.

The city negotiated the offer with the Lovells, which is “115% of the assessed value price of the property” and something not often done, Flory said.

“This is an important piece for our community downtown, so we appreciate their willingness to work with the city and make something very positive happen there and look forward to the project there in the future,” he said.

Jan Lovell said she and her husband were approached by numerous businesses and organizations about purchasing the former lumberyard building, but they wanted to be “very thoughtful" about its future because of its location.

The city’s vision to expand the public library to meet the ever-changing needs of its residents is something the Lovells have been involved with for years in various capacities, and she said the recent development is “an exciting step forward for the community.”