Clear Lake pumpkin tree receives facelift ahead of Halloween

A fall tradition started by Sheryl Pinkham in Clear Lake has received a new face.

The face — one of a jack-o'-lantern — was painted Wednesday afternoon.

Brothers Xander Medellin, 5, and Bellamy North, 2, of Mason City, took turns painting the pumpkin, including its eyes, nose and mouth, at the base of a tall pine tree outside Pinkham’s home on the 1300 block of Main Avenue.

“They did a good job,” she said.

The boys’ names were drawn from a bucket on Oct. 1 after Pinkham shared a post on Facebook asking parents to enter their children into a contest to have the opportunity to give her pumpkin tree a facelift before Halloween.

Their mother, Aimee Medellin, was among nearly 20 parents who responded to the post within the five-day window.

“I just thought it would be a really cool, fun idea for the boys,” she said.

Aimee Medellin, a 2013 Clear Lake High School graduate, said she remembered driving by the painted pumpkin tree on Main Avenue when she was growing up.

Pinkham and her daughter, Katelyn, have been painting a jack-o'-lantern at the base of the tree since 2005 when they bought the lot.