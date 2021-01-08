Clear Lake proceeds with refunding McKesson bonds

The bond issuances bring the city’s total debt placed locally with an interest rate below 1% to three.

In September, the council awarded its five-year $700,000 general obligation loan note for its contribution to the Clear Lake Community School District’s recreation and wellness center to MBT Bank at a 0.37% interest rate.

The city’s financial adviser Chip Schultz, managing director of public finance with Northland Securities, told the council he believes after Clear Lake refunds its 2014 bonds, it’ll be the only city with debt in the state that has an average interest rate below 1%.

“I think that’s something to be very pleased with,” he said, garnering “wows” from several council members.

Mayor Nelson Crabb and councilmen Mike Callanan and Bennett Smith attributed the city’s strong financial position to its staff, past and present.