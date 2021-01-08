 Skip to main content
Clear Lake proceeds with refunding McKesson bonds
McKesson exterior

McKesson Corporation, located on 12th Avenue South in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake City Council is moving forward with a financial process that could save the city about $19,000 over the next four years.

The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening to refund a not-to-exceed $715,000 in outstanding taxable general obligation economic development bonds issued for the McKesson Corp. after a public hearing where no written or verbal comments were received.

“We’ve had some real positive interest here with the local community banks for the city’s debt, so we’ve decided to go ahead and call these bonds and proceed with a refunding,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, Monday evening.

In March 2014, the City Council approved the issuance of $1.62 million in bonds to facilitate a portion of the costs relating to the 340,000-square-foot McKesson distribution center on 12th Avenue South in Clear Lake.

Scott Flory mug

Flory

The bonds were callable, or allowed to be paid off early, on June 1, 2019, or after.

Bond refunding is the process of paying off higher-cost bonds with new debt that has lower interest.

The city of Clear Lake will refund the June 1, 2021, through June 1, 2024, maturities from the 2014 bonds for a principal amount not-to-exceed $715,000, which is about 43% of the original principal.

Flory said the estimated savings to the city, after consideration of issuance costs, is about $19,100, or nearly 3% of the refunded par amount.

The refunding will be a private placement with a community bank in the Clear Lake area based on “the positive feedback” the city has received during its last three bond issuances, he said.

The 2014 bonds for McKesson are the city’s only outstanding bond-market obligations; its other debt is placed with local banks.

Flory told the council in December preliminary conversations with community banks related to two upcoming bond issuances — one for the Marriott hotel and event center project and another for land acquisition — made refunding the 2014 bonds desirable for the city.

The city awarded its seven-year $1.2 million and $600,000 bonds for the hotel and event center project and land acquisition, respectively, to local banks Monday evening.

Clear Lake Bank & Trust received the bid for the Marriott hotel note proposing a 0.55% interest rate, and Manufacturer’s Bank & Trust, or MBT Bank, received the land acquisition bonds with a 0.42% interest rate.

Creighton Schmidt

Schmidt

“It shows the times we’re at with interest rates, but also, as Chip highlights here, it shows the strength of the city financing and then lastly, of course, it shows the strong relationship with the local banks here, both MBT Bank and Clear Lake Bank & Trust submitting those outstanding interest rates,” said Creighton Schmidt, Clear Lake finance director. “They want to work with us and we are excited to issue these to them.”

The bond issuances bring the city’s total debt placed locally with an interest rate below 1% to three.

In September, the council awarded its five-year $700,000 general obligation loan note for its contribution to the Clear Lake Community School District’s recreation and wellness center to MBT Bank at a 0.37% interest rate.

The city’s financial adviser Chip Schultz, managing director of public finance with Northland Securities, told the council he believes after Clear Lake refunds its 2014 bonds, it’ll be the only city with debt in the state that has an average interest rate below 1%.

“I think that’s something to be very pleased with,” he said, garnering “wows” from several council members.

Mike Callanan

Callanan

Mayor Nelson Crabb and councilmen Mike Callanan and Bennett Smith attributed the city’s strong financial position to its staff, past and present.

“The only thing better than that would be no debt, and I’ve been very fortunate to sit here during a time when we’ve approached that on several occasions and had a minimal amount of debt over the course of 13 years here and that doesn’t just happen,” Callanan said. “It takes a lot of planning. It takes a lot of cooperation. It takes a lot of creativity by staff, and I just want to make the comment that I think this body and this administration have been very good stewards for the Clear Lake tax dollar, so good job everyone.”

Smith agreed, echoing his comments.

“It’s terrific to hear from Chip that news and I think it says a lot about how we manage our finances prudently and conservatively here in Clear Lake,” he said. “Thank you to Scott and Creighton and Linda before him. Nice job.”

With the council’s action Monday, bank proposals for the refunding of the 2014 bonds will be due on Jan. 12.

The council will consider a formal award to the lowest bidder, authorize redemption of the 2014 bonds and authorize the issuance of the refunding bonds on Jan. 18.

The city anticipates the delivery of funds and effective redemption of the 2014 bonds on or before Feb. 25.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

