Clear Lake Police Department swears in new officer

On Monday night Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swore in new Clear Lake police officer Mathew Berry.

Berry will join the Clear Lake Police Department as a patrol officer and will start his position immediately following training.

Berry comes to Clear Lake from the Garner Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer.

The Clear Lake Police Department also has one officer currently undergoing training at the police academy. Upon completion of the academy training, the new officer will also join the Clear Lake Police Department.

Chief of Police Peter Roth said that he expects Berry to complete his police academy training in 10 weeks.

Berry will join the 15 full-time officers and five civilian support personnel currently working in the Clear Lake Police Department.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

