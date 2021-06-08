 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake Police Department swears in new officer
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake Police Department swears in new officer

{{featured_button_text}}
clear lake police officer.jpg

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swears in Officer Mathew Berry during Clear Lake's Monday evening city council meeting.

 Clear Lake Police Department

On Monday night Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb swore in new Clear Lake police officer Mathew Berry.

Berry will join the Clear Lake Police Department as a patrol officer and will start his position immediately following training.

Berry comes to Clear Lake from the Garner Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Police Department also has one officer currently undergoing training at the police academy. Upon completion of the academy training, the new officer will also join the Clear Lake Police Department.

Chief of Police Peter Roth said that he expects Berry to complete his police academy training in 10 weeks. 

Berry will join the 15 full-time officers and five civilian support personnel currently working in the Clear Lake Police Department.

Just $1 for 6 months of your community's news

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News