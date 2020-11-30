Clear Lake OKs tax rebate extension for Surf Ballroom, other properties

The city of Clear Lake has approved a five-year extension of a property tax rebate agreement with the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum.
The Clear Lake City Council approved the extension in a 4-0 vote, with Bennett Smith absent, Monday morning during a special meeting.
The council’s vote came after a brief public hearing, where Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan voiced her support for the proposed extension and the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the nonprofit that operates the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum.
“I think we can all agree of the importance and economic impact that the Surf Ballroom has on our community. People from all over the world come to Clear Lake to experience all the culture and history that the Surf offers,” she said. “They stay at our hotels. They dine at our restaurants. They shop at our stores, and now with the addition of the Music Enrichment Center … they’re really truly instilling a love of music that will ensure that the music lives on.”
The public hearing was held two weeks after Jeff Nicholas, North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum president, reviewed the organization’s extension request with the council.
The organization sought a five-year extension to its current property tax rebate agreement for the Surf Ballroom & Museum, which expires June 2021, and the addition of the property taxes of its adjoining Surf Ballroom dressing room annex, 464 N. Shore Drive, and Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center, 509 Buddy Holly Place.
The rebate involves the city portion of the property taxes paid on the three properties in an amount not to exceed $90,000 over the five-year period.
“Our point would be if you continue to come by our side in these difficult times that we will continue to strive to make the Surf everything that it can be,” Nicholas said. “We’re so proud to be a part of this community and love this community and love the Surf Ballroom.”
Because of the previous tax rebate agreements, donations and grants, the nonprofit has completed numerous projects, including the replacement of its roof and the acquisition of the Music Enrichment Center, both in 2019, and was on “good solid footing.”
However, 2020 has been a “very, very difficult year” for the Surf Ballroom, and other live entertainment venues, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings, like concerts, he said.
Historically, the rock ‘n’ roll venue hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
The Surf Ballroom reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May after being closed since March due to the pandemic, but it hasn’t hosted a live, in-person concert since then.
“We’ve had a few meetings, few weddings and a few funerals, so those are some different things than have happened in the Surf Ballroom throughout its history,” Nicholas said.
In the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum’s letter requesting the city’s support, the organization said income generated through concerts and mass gatherings accounts for 90% of its annual revenue.
“It is our greatest hope that 2021 will see restrictions ease and concerts and events returning to their normal capacities,” said Nicholas and Laurie Lietz, North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum executive director, in the letter.
The Surf Ballroom, built in 1948, is known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
The Surf Ballroom is currently under consideration to be designated as a National Historic Landmark. If approved, it’d be one of 27 in the state and among 2,600 in the U.S.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said in order to be included in the fiscal year 2022 tax-increment financing certification request to the county, a resolution approving the extension had to be approved and filed by Dec. 1, which is why the council needed to hold a special meeting.
The city has authorized three property tax rebate agreements with the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum within the last decade.
The initial three-year agreement was approved in January 2009 and expired in December 2011. In February 2011, the agreement was extended for a five-year term, ending on Dec. 1, 2016.
In November 2016, the city entered into a new development agreement with the organization that extended the property tax rebate payment for another five-year period until June 2021.
The development agreement extends the property tax rebate payments to June 1, 2026.
“I just want to thank the council for their support over the years,” Nicholas said. “The Surf Ballroom has many, many supporters and stakeholders. Has for many, many years and we couldn’t do it without the people of Clear Lake.”
