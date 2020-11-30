Clear Lake OKs tax rebate extension for Surf Ballroom, other properties

The rebate involves the city portion of the property taxes paid on the three properties in an amount not to exceed $90,000 over the five-year period.

“Our point would be if you continue to come by our side in these difficult times that we will continue to strive to make the Surf everything that it can be,” Nicholas said. “We’re so proud to be a part of this community and love this community and love the Surf Ballroom.”

Because of the previous tax rebate agreements, donations and grants, the nonprofit has completed numerous projects, including the replacement of its roof and the acquisition of the Music Enrichment Center, both in 2019, and was on “good solid footing.”

However, 2020 has been a “very, very difficult year” for the Surf Ballroom, and other live entertainment venues, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings, like concerts, he said.

Historically, the rock ‘n’ roll venue hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.

The Surf Ballroom reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May after being closed since March due to the pandemic, but it hasn’t hosted a live, in-person concert since then.

