Clear Lake OKs purchase of Cerro Gordo maintenance shop

The city of Clear Lake is moving forward with its park expansion project.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to purchase and acquire the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 S. 15th St. for $250,000 Monday evening.

“It’s just a very significant opportunity to improve that area next to the pool, and I’d also like to thank the county supervisors for working with us on this,” said Bennett Smith, Clear Lake city councilman. “They’ve been great to work with, so again a very collaborative kind of project that will help all of North Iowa … I think it’ll be an exciting project.”

The property, which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, will be the future site of the city’s inclusive playground as well as other park improvements.

The Everybody Plays Committee has been fundraising for the inclusive playground in Clear Lake, estimated to cost at least $275,000, for more than two years, and the committee announced in September that it’ll break ground on its project in 2021.

Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.