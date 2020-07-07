Clear Lake OKs new early retirement program

Participating employees may choose to continue family health insurance coverage by paying for the difference between the cost of a family coverage premium and the city’s contribution toward a single coverage premium, Flory said.

The City of Clear Lake's single coverage costs $1,000 a month per employee and the city pays about 90%, and its family coverage costs about $2,500 a month, and the city pays about 85%, he said.

City employees who retire before 60 years old can use post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit to pay their health insurance premiums; however, if the credit is insufficient to cover the premium to age 60, the employees are responsible for paying them.

The post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit allows eligible full-time city employees to convert accumulated paid leave hours, including sick, vacation, personal and comp time, to a dollar-based credit to pay premiums for coverage under the city’s group health insurance program, the resolution states.

Employees who wish to enroll in the voluntary program must sign a waiver and release of claims.

Eligible employees must retire from employment with the city between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Notice of intent to retire under the program must be filed with Flory before July 17.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.