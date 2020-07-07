Clear Lake OKs new early retirement program

At least three Clear Lake employees would be eligible for the city’s new early retirement incentive program.
That’s what Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said Monday evening when reviewing the program with the council.
“There’s definitely good interest in it,” he said. “I would expect one or more to be very interested.”
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the voluntary retirement incentive program that would assist eligible city employees who wish to retire but can’t due to health insurance coverage concerns.
The city considers an early retirement incentive program for its employees every three or four years as interest is expressed, Flory said, noting Clear Lake has offered about four or five different programs in his nearly 20-year tenure with the city.
To be eligible for the voluntary program, participants:
- Must be currently employed in a benefited full-time or full-time equivalent position with the City of Clear Lake.
- Must be 56 or older upon their retirement from the city.
- Must have no less than 25 years of continuous employment with the city.
According to the resolution, eligible employees who are 60 will be able to remain on the city’s group health insurance plan under a single policy for up to five years but in no case past 65 years old, or when Medicare eligible.
Participating employees may choose to continue family health insurance coverage by paying for the difference between the cost of a family coverage premium and the city’s contribution toward a single coverage premium, Flory said.
The City of Clear Lake's single coverage costs $1,000 a month per employee and the city pays about 90%, and its family coverage costs about $2,500 a month, and the city pays about 85%, he said.
City employees who retire before 60 years old can use post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit to pay their health insurance premiums; however, if the credit is insufficient to cover the premium to age 60, the employees are responsible for paying them.
The post-retirement accumulated paid leave conversion credit allows eligible full-time city employees to convert accumulated paid leave hours, including sick, vacation, personal and comp time, to a dollar-based credit to pay premiums for coverage under the city’s group health insurance program, the resolution states.
Employees who wish to enroll in the voluntary program must sign a waiver and release of claims.
Eligible employees must retire from employment with the city between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Notice of intent to retire under the program must be filed with Flory before July 17.
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (1).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (2).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (3).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (4).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (5).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (6).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (7).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (8).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (9).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (10).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (11).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (12).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (13).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (14).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (15).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (16).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!