Clear Lake OKs agreement with new hotel, event center developer

Another developer has expressed interest in building a hotel and event center in Clear Lake east of Interstate 35.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC, whose principal office is located in Johnston.
According to the agreement, VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC are proposing the development of a hotel and event center in the lot along Interstate 35 in the Courtway Park Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
The Courtway Park Subdivision, which is owned by TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, comprises 11 lots, two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
The hotel — if its franchise application is approved — will be a Marriott International featuring about 85 rooms and an approximately 450-person 6,000-square-foot attached event/conference/meeting center.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the city expects to find out the status of the franchise application in early April.
The preliminary agreement states the city of Clear Lake will reimburse the developer not to exceed $50,000 of the $75,000 total franchise application fee after its approved and after the approval of the project site plan and building permit issuance.
The preliminary agreement allows the city and the developer to take the necessary steps toward a future development agreement, including incentives.
The council’s vote Monday comes five months after it unanimously — and enthusiastically — approved a development agreement with WillowStream LLC for a multi-million hotel, conference center and restaurant development.
The development agreement was the result of weeks — if not months — of work between Clear Lake and WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a $16 million hotel, conference center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Subdivision.
The development minimally included the construction of a 75-room GrandStay Hotel & Suites, an 8,500-square-foot conference/meeting/event center, and a 5,000-square-foot Jethro’s BBQ, a popular Des Moines-based restaurant, in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Subdivision, the agreement stated.
According to the development agreement with WillowStream LLC, construction was to begin no later than Nov. 28, 2019, and be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020; however, work didn’t begin on the site as agreed upon.
The development agreement was signed by David Harchanko, president of Apollo Development LLC based in Monticello, Minnesota, on behalf of WillowStream LLC.
When asked whether WillowStream remains interested in developing in Clear Lake on Thursday, Harchanko said it remains very interested and remains confident that “the GrandStay Hotel is the best solution,” without commenting on the expired purchase option.
