Clear Lake OKs agreement with new hotel, event center developer

Another developer has expressed interest in building a hotel and event center in Clear Lake east of Interstate 35.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC, whose principal office is located in Johnston.

According to the agreement, VKB Management LLC and JSM Investment LLC are proposing the development of a hotel and event center in the lot along Interstate 35 in the Courtway Park Subdivision, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.

The Courtway Park Subdivision, which is owned by TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, comprises 11 lots, two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

The hotel — if its franchise application is approved — will be a Marriott International featuring about 85 rooms and an approximately 450-person 6,000-square-foot attached event/conference/meeting center.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the city expects to find out the status of the franchise application in early April.

