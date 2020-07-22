Clear Lake OKs agreement for wellness center financing

In September, the council hired Northland Securities, a full-service investment-banking firm headquartered in Minneapolis, to provide municipal bond underwriting services for bond issuances related to the hotel and event center project east of Interstate 35; however, when the project — including the developer and the incentives — changed earlier this year, Flory said the services were no longer needed.

The City Council’s action Monday evening came nearly a week after the Clear Lake Board of Education approved releasing the wellness center project for public bid.

The wellness center bids will be opened on Aug. 13, and the school board will award the construction contract during a special meeting on Aug. 18.

After the award of contract, Northland Securities will solicit financing bids from Clear Lake area banks to acquire the city’s debt issuance, Flory said. He anticipates the delivery of funds would occur in mid-October.

“Our local banks have been very good about their interest in these kinds of issues before and we’ve had no trouble placing it here locally,” he said.

Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.