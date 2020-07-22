Clear Lake OKs agreement for wellness center financing

The city of Clear Lake is trying to better position itself to issue $700,000 in general obligation debt for the wellness center project.
On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Northland Securities to provide placement services for its planned issuance of $700,000 in general obligation bonds for the new wellness center project.
“There has been some stabilization in the municipal debt market, so it seems to be a more attractive time now than earlier this spring,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
The multimillion-dollar wellness center project is a collaboration between the city and the Clear Lake Community School District. It’s the largest component of the school district’s $18 million bond referendum that residents approved in March.
The project will be on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street.
The school district’s portion of the wellness center project is estimated to cost about $10.5 million, including the wellness center and the wrestling and weight rooms, and the city’s portion of the project is estimated to cost about $1.3 million.
The city’s scope of work, as outlined by Atura Architecture, includes the elevated track, indoor playground, sauna rooms in the men’s and women’s locker rooms, elevator, fitness center and other components related to the mezzanine level.
To finance its portion of the project, the city plans to issue no more than $700,000 in general obligations bonds and contribute no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue.
According to the agreement, Northland Securities will assist the city in the structure and the private placement of its bond issuance with Clear Lake area banks, as well as working with bond counsel.
“We’re really looking at targeting interest here locally to the local banks,” Flory said. “I think the local banks would have a strong interest in the private placement of this.”
Northland Securities has completed nearly 40 private placement bond transactions, primarily in Minnesota, Iowa and Colorado, from 2018 through 2020, the company states in its agreement.
The firm states it’s committed to an efficient and transparent process.
The public finance professionals serving the city will be located in Northland Securities’ West Des Moines and Minneapolis offices.
The company’s placement services will cost 1.15% of the total par value issued.
Chip Schultz, Northland Securities public finance managing director, tuned into the meeting by phone to answer the council’s questions.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the city,” he said.
In September, the council hired Northland Securities, a full-service investment-banking firm headquartered in Minneapolis, to provide municipal bond underwriting services for bond issuances related to the hotel and event center project east of Interstate 35; however, when the project — including the developer and the incentives — changed earlier this year, Flory said the services were no longer needed.
The City Council’s action Monday evening came nearly a week after the Clear Lake Board of Education approved releasing the wellness center project for public bid.
The wellness center bids will be opened on Aug. 13, and the school board will award the construction contract during a special meeting on Aug. 18.
After the award of contract, Northland Securities will solicit financing bids from Clear Lake area banks to acquire the city’s debt issuance, Flory said. He anticipates the delivery of funds would occur in mid-October.
“Our local banks have been very good about their interest in these kinds of issues before and we’ve had no trouble placing it here locally,” he said.
Construction on the wellness center is expected to begin on Aug. 31, and it’s scheduled to be substantially completed in December 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
