Clear Lake OKs $486K sewer cleaning truck purchase

Korenberg said the city has done business with MacQueen Equipment in the past.

The company was formerly known as Trans-Iowa Equipment, which was started in Clear Lake.

The city of Clear Lake purchased a street sweeper and snow blowers from them.

“The service and parts departments have provided excellent service over the years,” he said.

MacQueen Equipment has locations in St. Paul and Ankeny, so the city can have its equipment serviced at either.

The truck will be delivered in mid- to late February, well ahead of its heavy use in the spring, summer and fall, Korenberg said.

Per the purchase agreement, city staff will receive two full days of onsite user training from MacQueen and one full day of mechanical training from Vactor.

Flory said the city budgeted $310,000 to replace a motor grader in fiscal year 2021, and with the new sewer cleaning truck costing more than that, it will use its reserves to pay the difference.

The purchase of a motor grader will be delayed until at least fiscal year 2022.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

