Clear Lake OKs $486K sewer cleaning truck purchase

The city of Clear Lake hopes a new piece of equipment will better, and more efficiently, maintain its sewers and respond to emergencies.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2020 Vactor 21001PD combination sewer truck, for $486,411 from MacQueen Equipment of St. Paul, Minnesota, at its Jan. 18 meeting.
“It’s a great piece of equipment, and as Jeremy mentioned, just constantly in use to protect our lake and keep all our plumbing working correctly,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman.
The council’s action came nearly a month after it authorized the issuance of request for proposals to replace the city’s 2006 Camel sewer cleaning truck.
Proposals were due on Jan. 5, and the city received five from four vendors.
Interim Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg presented the two proposals city staff felt met, or exceeded, all the items on its request for proposals to the City Council.
The request for proposals was prepared by Korenberg and Rodney Haag, city mechanic and fleet manager, after spending several months researching and testing out newer sewer cleaning trucks.
The first proposal from MacQueen Equipment, including extended warranties, cost $486,411 with a trade-in value of $30,000 for the old truck.
It also includes a rapid deployment boom, a magnetic boom manhole lifter and a 15-yard debris tank, “no-brainer add-ons” that will make the department’s work safer and more efficient, Korenberg said.
“It’s kind of a game-changer there and allows us to get a lot more work done in a short amount of time,” he said.
The second proposal from Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equipment Co. Inc., of Johnston, for a 2021 Sewer Equipment 900 ECO combination sewer cleaner, including extended warranties, cost $462,477 with a trade-in value of $40,270 for its 2006 truck.
Korenberg said although Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Equipment’s proposal cost less than MacQueen’s, it was offering a “basic machine” with “a lot less frills to it.” Plus, it was louder.
“Things just didn’t stand up to the Vactor stuff,” he said.
City staff tested out MacQueen’s and Mid-Iowa’s machines, and MacQueen’s was preferred.
A sewer cleaning truck features a pump and a tank. The pump is designed to pneumatically suck liquids, sludges, slurries or the like from the location into the tank of the truck.
It’s primarily used for two functions: maintenance and responding to emergency overflows.
Maintenance includes cleaning underground utility pipes, manholes, wet walls, storm drain inlets and miscellaneous debris removal as needed.
Korenberg said the city has done business with MacQueen Equipment in the past.
The company was formerly known as Trans-Iowa Equipment, which was started in Clear Lake.
The city of Clear Lake purchased a street sweeper and snow blowers from them.
“The service and parts departments have provided excellent service over the years,” he said.
MacQueen Equipment has locations in St. Paul and Ankeny, so the city can have its equipment serviced at either.
The truck will be delivered in mid- to late February, well ahead of its heavy use in the spring, summer and fall, Korenberg said.
Per the purchase agreement, city staff will receive two full days of onsite user training from MacQueen and one full day of mechanical training from Vactor.
Flory said the city budgeted $310,000 to replace a motor grader in fiscal year 2021, and with the new sewer cleaning truck costing more than that, it will use its reserves to pay the difference.
The purchase of a motor grader will be delayed until at least fiscal year 2022.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.