Clear Lake native shares fruits of labor with others

Lucas Ashland unloaded seven crates filled with fresh garden vegetables Monday morning at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa in Mason City.
The vegetables, harvested early that morning, are only a portion of what the Clear Lake native has donated to the kitchen this summer.
“Every week gets bigger, bigger and bigger,” said Becky Higgins, kitchen coordinator. “It’s pretty impressive, isn’t it?”
Ashland’s crop on Monday included tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, onions, zucchinis, kale and cabbage, and Higgins said it’ll all be incorporated into the meals the Community Kitchen prepares and serves daily to individuals in need.
Coleslaw and oven-roasted zucchini were a few of the menu items she planned to make this week.
“It’s really nice to serve wholesome, good food that’s not overly processed,” Higgins said. “We focus on providing well-balanced meals here, so (Ashland’s donations are) very important in that aspect.”
The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, located at 606 N. Monroe Ave., provides free meals at lunch Monday through Saturday and in the evening Monday through Thursday.
The meals are prepared with donations from big-box stores, like Target, Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee, as well as donations from local gardeners and farmers, like Ashland, said Amanda Ragan, Community Kitchen of North Iowa executive director.
“I think it’s great the way the community has supported us,” Ragan said. “That’s what makes this whole thing work.”
The Community Kitchen, established in 1987 as an independent nonprofit corporation, has been serving carry-out meals since March due to COVID-19, Ragan said.
Since January, the Community Kitchen has served 703 unduplicated individuals, and since March, when it closed its dining hall, it’s provided meals to 597 unduplicated individuals.
Last week, about 150 lunch meals were picked up daily, Ragan said.
She said the meals contain an entrée, a fruit, a vegetable, bread and a dessert.
Higgins and Ragan said the fresh vegetables Ashland and others donate are appreciated, and anything the Community Kitchen is unable to use within a timely fashion, it shares with the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
“This is maybe a population that wouldn’t be able to have fresh produce otherwise,” she said. “Some don’t have the resources to get their own garden going, so this is really a tremendous asset to them.”
Ashland, a 2003 Clear Lake High School graduate, returned to North Iowa earlier this year to try his hand at farming while he completes the U.K. visa process to live with his wife, who’s Scottish.
He planted more than 30 vegetable varieties on less than a quarter acre on his parents’ property south of Clear Lake.
“I chose such a large amount because I wanted to see how the process was for growing a lot to see which ones I enjoyed, which ones were hard and which were the best for selling,” Ashland said.
Ashland, who’s an advertising freelancer, decided last fall that he wanted to pursue a career in farming to do "something that made more of a difference."
He said the transition has been enjoyable because he’s outside and working with his hands.
“It’s been an amazing learning experience,” he said. “It’s been hard and it’s been fun … and I definitely want to continue doing it.”
Ashland said he initially planned to sell his surplus produce at area farmers markets but he decided to donate it instead so he could focus on the growing process instead of marketing and distribution.
In the spring, he donated vegetables to Mohawk Market, a school food pantry independently run by teachers and community volunteers in Mason City, and this summer, he’s been delivering weekly to the Community Kitchen.
He said he chose the Community Kitchen because he had been volunteering there with food preparation and saw the need.
Ashland said he’s already thinking about the vegetables he plans to plant next year — no matter where he’s located — based on his experience this year.
“It’s so rewarding to see the plant grow, harvest it and eat it,” he said. “It’s such an amazing process to be connected to and to think you can turn it into a business is super fun and rewarding.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!