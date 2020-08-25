Clear Lake native shares fruits of labor with others

He planted more than 30 vegetable varieties on less than a quarter acre on his parents’ property south of Clear Lake.

“I chose such a large amount because I wanted to see how the process was for growing a lot to see which ones I enjoyed, which ones were hard and which were the best for selling,” Ashland said.

Ashland, who’s an advertising freelancer, decided last fall that he wanted to pursue a career in farming to do "something that made more of a difference."

He said the transition has been enjoyable because he’s outside and working with his hands.

“It’s been an amazing learning experience,” he said. “It’s been hard and it’s been fun … and I definitely want to continue doing it.”

Ashland said he initially planned to sell his surplus produce at area farmers markets but he decided to donate it instead so he could focus on the growing process instead of marketing and distribution.

In the spring, he donated vegetables to Mohawk Market, a school food pantry independently run by teachers and community volunteers in Mason City, and this summer, he’s been delivering weekly to the Community Kitchen.