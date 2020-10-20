Clear Lake names interim public works director

The city of Clear Lake has promoted one of its employees to serve as interim public works director.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement appointing Jeremy Korenberg, who’s been the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent for nearly three years, to the position Monday evening.
“He’s got a good handle with some of the projects we’ve got going on now and going into the winter, so I think it would be a good continuity to keep him in this role in this interim period,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
According to the employment agreement, Korenberg will receive a 10% pay increase, or $3.50 an hour, as interim public works director.
As the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent, he made $35.45 an hour.
Korenberg will serve as the interim public works director until the city hires a full-time candidate for the position.
Flory said the appointment of Korenberg gives the city time to conduct the hiring process during the winter.
“Clear Lake shows its best usually in the spring,” he said. “I remember a few occasions, and Mike’s obviously been here a long time, but anyone that’s been here for many Clear Lake winters that’s maybe not the best time to bring candidates in from out of town. Winters can be a little brutal here.”
He said the city will likely begin its hiring process for a full-time public works director in 2021.
The city will tentatively begin accepting resumes in January and February and start conducting interviews in March. A new public works director could be in place as early as April, Flory said.
The position has been vacant since Sept. 30 when Public Works Director Joe Weigel retired after more than 30 years with the city.
Weigel was among three longtime employees who opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.
Finance Director Linda Nelson, who retired on Sept. 25, and Police Lt. Paul Chizek, who retired in August, were the others. Both had been with the city for more than three decades.
Creighton Schmidt, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was hired in September to succeed Nelson as the city’s finance director.
Clear Lake Police Officers Brandon Heinz and Cory Gute were sworn in as lieutenants in September to fill the vacancy left by Chizek.
Heinz is serving as second-watch commander and Gute is the third-watch commander.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
