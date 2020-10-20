Clear Lake names interim public works director

The city of Clear Lake has promoted one of its employees to serve as interim public works director.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement appointing Jeremy Korenberg, who’s been the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent for nearly three years, to the position Monday evening.

“He’s got a good handle with some of the projects we’ve got going on now and going into the winter, so I think it would be a good continuity to keep him in this role in this interim period,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.

According to the employment agreement, Korenberg will receive a 10% pay increase, or $3.50 an hour, as interim public works director.

As the city’s operations and maintenance superintendent, he made $35.45 an hour.

Korenberg will serve as the interim public works director until the city hires a full-time candidate for the position.

Flory said the appointment of Korenberg gives the city time to conduct the hiring process during the winter.