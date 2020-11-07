Clear Lake Middle School holds presidential election

Clear Lake Middle School students learned firsthand how the U.S. electoral college system works in electing the president Tuesday.

That’s thanks to eighth graders Bergen Klaehn and Owen Smith who created the school’s own election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We designed the election to represent how the electoral college works, (and) we were also curious how our middle school would vote,” Klaehn said.

The school’s electoral college comprised of 300 electors to represent 342 students. To determine the number of electoral votes of each homeroom, Klaehn and Smith used the average number of students in each grade. Homerooms with more students than the average got less votes and homerooms with less students than the average received an extra vote.

In sixth, seventh and eighth grades, there were six homerooms, including one category in each grade for online students.

Based on Klaehn and Smith’s system, Trump won the Middle School with 240 electoral votes, while Biden received 60. Trump also received the school’s popular vote with 62.9%.