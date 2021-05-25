Clear Lake man jailed on child sex abuse charges

A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually abused a child over multiple years.

Gary James Davison, 79, of Clear Lake, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse, class B and C felonies, respectively, according to court documents.

The documents allege Davison committed sex acts upon a child beginning while the child was under the age of twelve. Police say the abuse continued for around three years, which resulted in two separate felony counts.

Sex crimes are defined by Iowa law as "sexual abuse," with varying degrees of severity assigned to each charge based on the circumstances surrounding the crime.

As the law in Iowa pertains to child victims, second-degree sex abuse is the correlating charge if the child is under the age of 12, and the charge of third-degree sex abuse is filed if the child is 12 or 13 years of age. First-degree charges would apply if the suspect causes another serious injury to the victim.

Davison is scheduled to make a preliminary court appearance on June 1. He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.

