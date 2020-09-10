 Skip to main content
Clear Lake man facing charges of threatening to rape, murder female officer
Clear Lake man facing charges of threatening to rape, murder female officer

A North Iowa man is facing numerous charges after threatening and spitting on a female officer on Monday.

Scott Allen Thelke, 43, of Clear Lake, was charged with first-degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication, and parole violation after an incident that took place in a Clear Lake restaurant and bar.

According to court documents, a Clear Lake police officer responded to a call from the restaurant that Thelke was drunk and causing problems. As the officer attempted to place Thelke under arrest for public intoxication, Thelke spat on her, threatened to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tire, and told her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.

Thelke's preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18. He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.  

