Clear Lake IOOF lodge raises funds for child care assistance

For years, the Clear Lake Lodge 187 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellow, or IOOF, has provided funds for beds and emergency lodging to children and single mothers in Cerro Gordo County through the Quarters For Quarters charity.

And now, the organization wants to assist parents — especially single ones — with child care expenses.

That’s where the Clear Lake IOOF Lodge members recently voted to focus their funds due to COVID-19-related layoffs and reduced hours.

“We’d like to see the IOOF lodges around the state also get involved in this current crisis,” said Gregory Schmidt, founder and administrator of Quarters For Quarters. “I’ll be pushing them on this issue for the next year."

The charity project is funded primarily through coin collection containers in area retail stores and restaurants.

Schmidt will work with Clear Lake and Mason City day care facilities to identify families in the most need that would like to re-establish full-time or even part-time professional child care.

Businesses or individuals interested in contributing to Quarters For Quarters or the current child care fund drive, call Gregory Schmidt at 641-583-2209 or email him at gregfest@cltel.net.

