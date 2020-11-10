Clear Lake house fire causes extensive damage

A Clear Lake house was badly damaged in a blaze that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Clear Lake and Ventura fire departments responded to at 1021 Eighth Street N around 12:30 p.m., according to a press release. Upon their arrival, flames could be seen coming from two of the home's windows, and smoke was present throughout the structure.

The house, owned by Robert and Jill Branstad, received extensive fire damage to the main floor and smoke damage to the basement.

The statement from the CLFD estimates the loss at around $250,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

