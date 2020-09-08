Clear Lake hires new finance director

“(We’re) happy to have someone with his professional experience and his academics coming to our community and to our organization,” Flory said.

Schmidt was among about 20 individuals who applied for the finance director position, he said.

The finance director is responsible for the administration and management of the city’s budget and financial operations, advising city staff and council about the city’s financial health, maintaining the safe custody of all city funds and more.

Schmidt will begin working at City Hall on Sept. 21.

"I think he'll be a great asset to this community, not only presently but in the future," Crabb said. "He has a broad prospective of administration and finance. We’re lucky, I believe, to have hired him."

Schmidt and his wife, Ashley, have three children and they recently relocated to Clear Lake.

Nelson is among three employees who opted to participate in the city’s voluntary early retirement incentive program the City Council approved in July.

The others were Police Lt. Paul Chizek, who retired in August, and Public Works Director Joe Weigel, who will retire in late September.