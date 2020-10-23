Clear Lake hires firm for next phase of Main Avenue reconstruction project

The city of Clear Lake has taken the next step toward completing its multi-year street reconstruction and bike lane extension project on eastern Main Avenue from Eighth to 24th streets.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm Inc., of Mason City, Monday evening for the next phase of the project estimated to cost $2.2 million.
“This project would be very similar in scope to those other phases of east Main Avenue,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
Jason Petersburg, project engineer for Veenstra & Kimm, reviewed the professional services agreement and the proposed project with the City Council.
The project, estimated to cost $2.2 million, features street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between Eighth and 14th streets. It also includes new sidewalks, street lighting and bicycle lanes on the north and south side of the road.
The improvements are part of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar project, which began in 2004, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street.
The city is currently reconstructing the portion of eastern Main Avenue from 14th Street to 20th Street.
It did the segments from 24th Street to just east of Interstate 35 and from 20th Street to 24th Street in 2004 and 2017, respectively.
The phase between Eighth and 14th streets isn’t scheduled to begin until 2022, Flory said.
The professional services agreement outlines Veenstra & Kimm’s scope of services to begin the project and the estimated cost to provide them.
Veenstra & Kimm’s services will cost no more than $155,100, according to the agreement.
The agreement states the firm will provide six services: preliminary engineering, design, right-of-way and easement acquisition, special assessment, construction and monument preservation.
Flory said the project will receive $1 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation, so the project’s schedule will be determined by the state’s timeline.
The topographical survey work is anticipated to begin this fall or winter, and the project will be bid in December 2021.
Construction will start after the Fourth of July in 2022, and it’s expected to be complete in June 2023.
Wicks Construction, of Decorah, is currently working on the street and utility improvements on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th streets.
Petersburg said the contractor hopes to start paving the southern half of Main Avenue from 16th to 20th streets next week and pave the northern half the week after.
“The cold temperatures may change that slightly, but there will be a window in there next week to get that done,” he said. “It’s just the earlier in the week we can do it the better.”
If the weather cooperates after that, the contractor will pave to 14th Street, which would reduce the cost of temporary asphalt paving, Petersburg said.
The City Council unanimously approved its third pay estimate to Wicks Construction for $225,785.22 for work — mostly underground utility work — completed in September.
The council also approved a change order costing about $44,395 for additional asphalt patching and storm sewer work at the intersections of North 12th Street and Main Avenue and North 12th Street and Second Avenue.
Petersburg said the cost of the change order will be offset by the city’s roughly $50,000 in savings from not having to lay temporary asphalt for the winter.
Wicks Construction will return in the spring of 2021 to finish roadway paving, sidewalks and street lighting.
The project began on July 6 and is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.
