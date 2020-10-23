Clear Lake hires firm for next phase of Main Avenue reconstruction project

“The cold temperatures may change that slightly, but there will be a window in there next week to get that done,” he said. “It’s just the earlier in the week we can do it the better.”

If the weather cooperates after that, the contractor will pave to 14th Street, which would reduce the cost of temporary asphalt paving, Petersburg said.

The City Council unanimously approved its third pay estimate to Wicks Construction for $225,785.22 for work — mostly underground utility work — completed in September.

The council also approved a change order costing about $44,395 for additional asphalt patching and storm sewer work at the intersections of North 12th Street and Main Avenue and North 12th Street and Second Avenue.

Petersburg said the cost of the change order will be offset by the city’s roughly $50,000 in savings from not having to lay temporary asphalt for the winter.

Wicks Construction will return in the spring of 2021 to finish roadway paving, sidewalks and street lighting.

The project began on July 6 and is scheduled to be completed by mid-June 2021.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

