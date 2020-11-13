Clear Lake highlights high school welding, carpentry programs during National Apprenticeship Week

Isaac Cole didn’t think he’d want a career in welding.

But now, that’s exactly what the Clear Lake High School senior plans to do.

“Before I was mostly wanting to do mechanics and I didn’t really enjoy welding all that much because of all the heat and I absolutely hate the heat but now I just kind of power through it,” he said.

Cole is in his second year participating in the district’s welding apprenticeship program with Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., commonly known as IMT, in Garner.

He opted to be in the program for the experience, but it’s given him much more than that.

“Now since I’ve done it more and more I kind of want to turn it into a career,” he said.

The program was highlighted during an open house Thursday morning, where several members of the community were invited to tour the district’s welding, auto and carpentry shops and speak to students, staff and business partners, in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week.

National Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 8-14 and aims to bring attention to registered apprenticeship programs across Iowa and the U.S. that allow students to explore a career and develop occupational skills white still in high school.