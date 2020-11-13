Clear Lake highlights high school welding, carpentry programs during National Apprenticeship Week

Isaac Cole didn’t think he’d want a career in welding.
But now, that’s exactly what the Clear Lake High School senior plans to do.
“Before I was mostly wanting to do mechanics and I didn’t really enjoy welding all that much because of all the heat and I absolutely hate the heat but now I just kind of power through it,” he said.
Cole is in his second year participating in the district’s welding apprenticeship program with Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc., commonly known as IMT, in Garner.
He opted to be in the program for the experience, but it’s given him much more than that.
“Now since I’ve done it more and more I kind of want to turn it into a career,” he said.
The program was highlighted during an open house Thursday morning, where several members of the community were invited to tour the district’s welding, auto and carpentry shops and speak to students, staff and business partners, in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week.
National Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 8-14 and aims to bring attention to registered apprenticeship programs across Iowa and the U.S. that allow students to explore a career and develop occupational skills white still in high school.
“It’s a great thing,” said Dave Brown, Clear Lake High School industrial tech teacher. “I wish they would’ve had this type of stuff when I was in school because who knows where my career would’ve led me … The opportunity these kids have is amazing.”
The welding apprenticeship program started last year after the district received about $40,000 in grants.
Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said IMT provided the welding booths, hoods and other equipment as well as mentorship for the program.
“For a kid to be able to come in, work in a booth like this is fantastic and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without IMT’s help, both financially and manually helping build them,” he said. “It just wouldn’t have happened without their support and their help. We’re very appreciative of what they’ve done.”
IMT welding engineers Tip Piper and Steve Redig mentor the apprentices.
“I love it,” Piper said. “I’ve told Steve I don’t know how many times that I wish this was an opportunity when I was 16, 17.”
Piper and Redig said the apprenticeship program provides students valuable experience whether they choose to enter the workforce or attend vocational, technical or community school after graduation.
Welding jobs, they said, can be found anywhere and they’ll always be needed.
“We’ve got to get them when they’re younger so they know this is out there,” Redig said.
Last year, the program had three apprentices working with IMT before the coronavirus pandemic forced school districts to go online and businesses to close.
Currently, Cole is the only student who’s met the requirements to participate in the welding apprenticeship program, but IMT looks forward to adding two more next term.
The welding apprenticeship program is one of two the Clear Lake Community School District is offering to its students.
The other, which is starting this year, is a carpentry apprenticeship program.
Support Local Journalism
Last month, the district received a $50,000 Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grant to offer a carpentry apprenticeship program with Dean Snyder Construction.
Gee said the district’s grant award will go toward purchasing equipment and setting up a carpentry shop, so students can prepare to work for Snyder Construction.
Snyder Construction donated $6,500 to the district earlier this year to help it purchase tools.
“It’s a great thing and it’ll only get better and better” Brown said. “Hopefully by next spring this room will look totally different and kids will take more pride in things if we show them we care by putting more into the facility.
“It’s just a win-win for everybody and I’ve just been totally impressed the last two years, coming from another district, with Clear Lake.”
Brian Carrott, Dean Snyder Construction human resources director, was at the open house Thursday morning talking with high school students taking pre-apprenticeship building trades courses.
It’s the initial goal of the carpentry apprenticeship program to enroll one to three students.
Carrott, who’s working closely with Brown, hopes a couple students can start working at job sites in North Iowa this January, but they have to meet certain criteria before they’re eligible.
“It’s a stepping stone,” he said. “Right now they’re learning the basics. What they do with that they could go into architecture, they could go into engineering, they could go into construction, too. It all depends on what they want to do."
Brown has been the high school industrial tech teacher for the past two years, and he said interest in the building trades, auto and welding classes have been “really, really good” since then, which he attributes to the two apprenticeship programs.
He said there are some instances where interest in certain classes is so high that students are placed on a waiting list.
“Kids have shown a lot of interest, which is awesome, and they’re realizing there are a lot of jobs out there in the trades and you can make good money," Brown said.
He said students who participate in the apprenticeship program make an hourly wage while attending school.
Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy told the Clear Lake Board of Education Tuesday evening that Dean Snyder Construction and IMT are working with North Iowa Area Community College, so students who participate in the apprenticeship programs can receive a certificate for it.
Deb Sharar, Clear Lake High School counselor, said that would be a huge bonus for students in the programs.
She said Clear Lake wants to start other apprenticeship programs in areas, like agriculture and STEM, but the welding and carpentry ones were done first because the district had business partners.
Because of the welding apprenticeship program and the mentoring he’s received from Piper and Redig, Cole said he feels prepared for the next chapter of his life.
He plans on working at IMT after he graduates from high school in the spring.
“They’ve been helping me out a lot,” he said. “It’s been real nice working with them.”
Brown said Cole has become a tremendous welder.
Sharar said it’s been fun to see his growth since he started the apprenticeship program last year.
“It’s really changed his life and his course,” she said. “He’s a rock star.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!