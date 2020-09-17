Clear Lake group plans to build inclusive playground in 2021

The Everybody Plays Committee will break ground on an inclusive playground in Clear Lake in 2021.
That’s what it announced on social media earlier this month.
“Since we had to cancel our fundraisers for the year, we ultimately had to move our groundbreaking back as well,” the committee wrote on Facebook on Sept. 8. “However, we feel the wait was worth it as now we're closer than ever to our original goal and will be able to build our playground all at once rather than in phases.”
Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
There have been discussions about building the playground on 12th Avenue South within the city’s 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex or on South 15th Street near the city’s Aquatic Center.
It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.
The committee has been fundraising for the project — estimated to cost at least $275,000 — for more than two years.
Christina and Grant Maulsby, of Clear Lake, who are the parents of two children with autism, came up with the idea for the Everybody Plays inclusive playground more than three years ago while visiting Ankeny’s inclusive playground with their children.
They launched the project’s fundraising with the “Everybody WINS when Everybody Plays” event, including entertainment, food and silent and live auction, in May 2018.
Everybody Plays: Clear Lake couple with autistic children launch fundraiser for inclusive playground
Since then, the Everybody Plays Committee has hosted multiple fundraisers as well as received private and business donations and grants.
In March, the committee was forced to postpone its adult prom fundraiser due to the coronavirus.
An anonymous donor jump-started its fundraising efforts in July by giving $100,000 toward the project, including groundwork, specialized playground equipment and surfacing and project management.
“We are so excited to bring this playground to Clear Lake, (and) we are proud to say our fundraising initiatives are SUPER close to competition,” the committee wrote.
In addition to the $100,000 anonymous gift, the committee has received $50,000 from the Hanson Foundation, $14,500 from the Clear Lake and Mason City Rotaries, $5,000 from McKesson Corp., $5,500 from the Iowa Knights of Columbus, $5,000 from the First Citizens Charitable Foundation, $5,500 Bicycle, Blues, and BBQ Festival, $1,000 from Alliant Energy, $1,767 from Clear Lake Fareway, amongst funds from private donations, grants, and fundraisers.
Additional funds will go toward expanding the project with more specialized equipment.
“THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who has donated so far,” the committee wrote on its Facebook page. “We can't wait to see all the kids playing together on our Everybody Plays playground.”
The Everybody Plays Committee will be looking for community volunteers in the spring to help assemble the playground and it hopes to have it done by summer.
Those interested in donating to the inclusive playground project are encouraged to do so by visiting Clear Lake Bank & Trust or messaging the Everybody Plays Facebook page.
TRI Clear Lake 1
TRI Clear Lake 2
TRI Clear Lake 3
TRI Clear Lake 4
TRI Clear Lake 5
TRI Clear Lake 6
TRI Clear Lake 7
TRI Clear Lake 8
TRI Clear Lake 9
TRI Clear Lake 10
TRI Clear Lake 11
TRI Clear Lake 12
TRI Clear Lake 13
TRI Clear Lake 14
TRI Clear Lake 15
TRI Clear Lake 16
TRI Clear Lake 17
TRI Clear Lake 18
TRI Clear Lake 19
TRI Clear Lake 20
TRI Clear Lake 21
TRI Clear Lake 22
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!