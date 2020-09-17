Clear Lake group plans to build inclusive playground in 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Everybody Plays Committee will break ground on an inclusive playground in Clear Lake in 2021.

That’s what it announced on social media earlier this month.

“Since we had to cancel our fundraisers for the year, we ultimately had to move our groundbreaking back as well,” the committee wrote on Facebook on Sept. 8. “However, we feel the wait was worth it as now we're closer than ever to our original goal and will be able to build our playground all at once rather than in phases.”

Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.

There have been discussions about building the playground on 12th Avenue South within the city’s 30-acre Outlet Recreation Complex or on South 15th Street near the city’s Aquatic Center.

It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.

The committee has been fundraising for the project — estimated to cost at least $275,000 — for more than two years.