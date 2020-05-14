Clear Lake Fourth of July celebrations, Mason City playground re-openings both wait and see for now

Throughout the meeting, "wait and see" was the m.o.

Perhaps one of the larger events that officials in the county are waiting on is Clear Lake's annual Fourth of July celebrations.

According to Flory, the city has "a small but very representative group that we’ve been working with weekly and talking about the logistics of all of that." He said that they're not ready to make a decision but that when one does come it will be in concert with community partners and that public health will be the top priority. The same too goes for Mason City's own celebrations.

For both Clear Lake and Mason City, there isn't a sense yet when their city halls will be back open for business but Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Flory have each said that officials are taking steps to safely re-open to the public.

But there are more things re-opening. Or at least they're now able to re-open.