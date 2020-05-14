Clear Lake Fourth of July celebrations, Mason City playground re-openings both wait and see for now

As the COVID-19 pandemic has now stretched into its second full month in Iowa, many local governments are in a holding pattern with their summer plans.
Repeatedly throughout the latest Cerro Gordo County Public Health press conference, government officials said that they didn't have specific timeframes for re-opening certain facilities and were left monitoring Gov. Kim Reynolds' guidelines and proclamations.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory relayed that there's no firm date for re-opening the city's beaches. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel let residents know there's no precise target to bring back the town's playgrounds and park shelters. And Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft shared that there isn't a hard cap on when MercyOne North Iowa will stop doing mobile testing at the North Iowa Fairgrounds.
Throughout the meeting, "wait and see" was the m.o.
Perhaps one of the larger events that officials in the county are waiting on is Clear Lake's annual Fourth of July celebrations.
According to Flory, the city has "a small but very representative group that we’ve been working with weekly and talking about the logistics of all of that." He said that they're not ready to make a decision but that when one does come it will be in concert with community partners and that public health will be the top priority. The same too goes for Mason City's own celebrations.
For both Clear Lake and Mason City, there isn't a sense yet when their city halls will be back open for business but Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Flory have each said that officials are taking steps to safely re-open to the public.
But there are more things re-opening. Or at least they're now able to re-open.
With Gov. Reynolds' most recent proclamations, area salons and barbershops can now come back. And even though such businesses aren't monitored by public health in the same way that restaurants are, Hanft said that his department is still working with them to reduce as many risks as possible. As of now, it's been more than a month since Cerro Gordo County has had a new case but Hanft and others stressed that that doesn't mean area residents should let off the gas when it comes to precautions.
