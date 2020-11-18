Clear Lake Fire Department honors deceased former chief

On Tuesday morning, the Clear Lake Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of its own. And to do so, officials flew a massive American flag off of a truck ladder out in front of the building and held memorial services for John A. Simpson.

Simpson, who died at age 80 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on Veteran's Day, worked for a good deal of his life at Buttertop Bakery in Clear Lake but also logged more than 20 years as the fire chief for the volunteer department.

"He was just a good guy, a very good fire chief, very knowledgeable (and) great in leadership roles," Clear Lake Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Keefe said.

According to Keefe, who knew Simpson in and out of work, Simpson wasn't the sort of guy who would ever claim to know everything or have the all the answers for a problem.

"He was pretty laid back," Keefe said.

Keefe also made it clear that working a job with the bakery and with the fire department in a leadership capacity takes a lot of energy to do. But Simpson did it.