Clear Lake Fire Department honors deceased former chief

On Tuesday morning, the Clear Lake Fire Department had to say goodbye to one of its own. And to do so, officials flew a massive American flag off of a truck ladder out in front of the building and held memorial services for John A. Simpson.
Simpson, who died at age 80 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City on Veteran's Day, worked for a good deal of his life at Buttertop Bakery in Clear Lake but also logged more than 20 years as the fire chief for the volunteer department.
"He was just a good guy, a very good fire chief, very knowledgeable (and) great in leadership roles," Clear Lake Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Keefe said.
According to Keefe, who knew Simpson in and out of work, Simpson wasn't the sort of guy who would ever claim to know everything or have the all the answers for a problem.
"He was pretty laid back," Keefe said.
Support Local Journalism
Keefe also made it clear that working a job with the bakery and with the fire department in a leadership capacity takes a lot of energy to do. But Simpson did it.
"It was a heck of a commitment and John did it because he flat out loved the service and the community of Clear Lake and that’s what kept him going," Keefe said.
Before making his way to Clear Lake, Simpson grew up in Rome, New York, and served in the United States Air Force.
During the actual services, members of the Clear Lake Fire Department helped act as casket bearers which Keefe said is tradition.
"You honor people that put in the time and effort and that’s what we did yesterday."
In tribute to Simpson and the work he did for more than two decades, the family requested that any memorial contributions be made to the Clear Lake Fire Department.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!