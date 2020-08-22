 Skip to main content
Clear Lake farmer elected to Iowa Soybean Association Board
Soybean 2b

Casey Schlichting stands by the farm's John Deere sprayer that is fueled by B-20 Bio-Diesel.

A Clear Lake man will continue representing Iowa soybean farmers and the industry.

Casey Schlichting, who grows soybeans and corn on a third-generation farm near Clear Lake, has been re-elected as a District 2 director on the Iowa Soybean Association Board. He will serve a three-year term.

He is among seven farmers recently elected to the board that oversees the management and allocation of the soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.

Other North Iowans serving on the 22-person Iowa Soybean Association Board are April Hemmes of Hampton, who also represents District 2, and at-large director Brent Renner, of Klemme.

Soybean 1b

One of the Schlichting Farms soybean fields.

For more information about the Iowa Soybean Association, including soybean-focused leadership programs, visit www.iasoybeans.com or call 515-251-8640.

