Clear Lake farmer elected to Iowa Soybean Association Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Clear Lake man will continue representing Iowa soybean farmers and the industry.

Casey Schlichting, who grows soybeans and corn on a third-generation farm near Clear Lake, has been re-elected as a District 2 director on the Iowa Soybean Association Board. He will serve a three-year term.

He is among seven farmers recently elected to the board that oversees the management and allocation of the soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.

Other North Iowans serving on the 22-person Iowa Soybean Association Board are April Hemmes of Hampton, who also represents District 2, and at-large director Brent Renner, of Klemme.

For more information about the Iowa Soybean Association, including soybean-focused leadership programs, visit www.iasoybeans.com or call 515-251-8640.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 6

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.