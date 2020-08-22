Clear Lake farmer elected to Iowa Soybean Association Board

A Clear Lake man will continue representing Iowa soybean farmers and the industry.
Casey Schlichting, who grows soybeans and corn on a third-generation farm near Clear Lake, has been re-elected as a District 2 director on the Iowa Soybean Association Board. He will serve a three-year term.
He is among seven farmers recently elected to the board that oversees the management and allocation of the soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.
Other North Iowans serving on the 22-person Iowa Soybean Association Board are April Hemmes of Hampton, who also represents District 2, and at-large director Brent Renner, of Klemme.
For more information about the Iowa Soybean Association, including soybean-focused leadership programs, visit www.iasoybeans.com or call 515-251-8640.
