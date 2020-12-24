Clear Lake eyes refunding McKesson bonds during 'some epic moments for borrowing'

Flory said both bond notes, which the council will award on Jan. 4, received interest rates well below 1% from local banks.

“Again, very good, favorable rates for sure,” he said.

The bonds for the hotel and land acquisition will also have call provisions, but Flory said he doesn’t believe the city will ever call them.

“That’s what I’m going to speculate based on the interest,” he said. “Even the interest rate on these (McKesson bonds) is pretty good. You know, you’re in the (2.5%) category, so at the time you thought that was a terrific rate.

“It was, but now we’re in some epic moments for borrowing and we’ll be well below that.”

Bond refunding is the process of paying off higher-cost bonds with new debt that has lower interest.

The City of Clear Lake would like to refund the June 1, 2021, through June 1, 2024, maturities from the 2014 bonds for a principal amount not-to-exceed $715,000, which is about 43% of the original principal.

Flory said the estimated savings to the city, after consideration of issuance costs, is about $19,100, or nearly 3% of the refunded par amount.