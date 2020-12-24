Clear Lake eyes refunding McKesson bonds during 'some epic moments for borrowing'

The Clear Lake City Council is considering a financial process that could save the city about $19,000 over the next four years.
The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday setting a public hearing for Jan. 4 to refund a not-to-exceed $715,000 in outstanding taxable general obligation economic development bonds issued for the McKesson Corp.
“The market conditions are really good for doing this even though the savings aren’t astronomical,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, Monday evening. “It just makes sense to take advantage of it."
In March 2014, the City Council approved the issuance of $1.62 million in bonds to facilitate a portion of the costs relating to the 340,000-square-foot McKesson distribution center on 12th Avenue South in Clear Lake.
The bonds were callable, or allowed to be paid off early, on June 1, 2019, or after.
Flory told the council preliminary conversations with community banks related to two upcoming bond issuances — one for the Marriott hotel and event center project and another for land acquisition — have made refunding the 2014 bonds desirable for the city.
The city opened proposals for its $1.2 million and $600,000 bonds for the hotel and event center project and land acquisition, respectively, Monday.
Flory said both bond notes, which the council will award on Jan. 4, received interest rates well below 1% from local banks.
“Again, very good, favorable rates for sure,” he said.
The bonds for the hotel and land acquisition will also have call provisions, but Flory said he doesn’t believe the city will ever call them.
“That’s what I’m going to speculate based on the interest,” he said. “Even the interest rate on these (McKesson bonds) is pretty good. You know, you’re in the (2.5%) category, so at the time you thought that was a terrific rate.
“It was, but now we’re in some epic moments for borrowing and we’ll be well below that.”
Bond refunding is the process of paying off higher-cost bonds with new debt that has lower interest.
The City of Clear Lake would like to refund the June 1, 2021, through June 1, 2024, maturities from the 2014 bonds for a principal amount not-to-exceed $715,000, which is about 43% of the original principal.
Flory said the estimated savings to the city, after consideration of issuance costs, is about $19,100, or nearly 3% of the refunded par amount.
“That’s right there within sort of that sweet spot of when it’s desirable to refund the bonds, so generally they look at 3% to 5% of as the optimum rate,” he said. “We’re at the lower end of that parameter but it still makes sense for us to do it at this time.”
Flory said the 2014 bonds for McKesson are the city’s only outstanding bond-market obligations; its other debt is placed with local banks.
The refunding will be a private placement with a community bank in the Clear Lake area.
The public hearing for the bond refunding will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at the Council Chambers, 15 N. Sixth St. in Clear Lake.
If the council approves the refunding of the 2014 bonds after the public hearing, bank proposals for it will be due on Jan. 12.
The council will consider a formal award to the lowest bidder, authorize redemption of the 2014 bonds and authorize the issuance of the refunding bonds on Jan. 18.
The city anticipates the delivery of funds and effective redemption of the 2014 bonds on or before Feb. 25.
