Clear Lake Earth Days runs now through the weekend with plenty of outdoor fun and celebrations.

Thursday offers the North Iowa Green Expo from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom. This free event will provide attendees with kid's activities, free food, green technology demonstrations and a cash bar. At 8 p.m. a 'Night Wonder Walk' will be held at Sisters' Prairie, 2868 235th Street.

Saturday, April 22, is OutdoorFest in City Park. A youth run will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5k/10k adult race at 9 a.m.

Outdoor activities will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park. A bounce house, outdoor games and activities, competitions and human foosball will be available. There will also be a pickle ball demonstration and an outdoor toy and sports equipment distribution at the Clear Lake Yacht Club.

All are invited to attend. For more information visit earthdayclearlake.org.