{{featured_button_text}}
_DSC4634.jpg

Clear Lake performs its winning routine in the Class IV Jazz competition Friday at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 Jon Gremmels/jgremmels@qconline.com

The Clear Lake Lions dance team took first place in Class VIII Pom, Class V Hip Hop and Class IV Jazz at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Associations (ISDTA) State Championship on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments