Clear Lake CSD sends out projects for bids

“What we’ll have to do is figure out how to do it without the bond if the bond doesn’t pass, but it would help us as a school to do it with the bond, because otherwise we’re going to tap some other money that I would rather do other projects with,” he said.

The Lions Field Complex renovations, not including professional fees and expenses, will cost $2.91 million, $800,000 of which is going toward new turf for the football field.

Other renovations to the complex include resurfacing the track, new bleachers, new press boxes, a new plaza and entrance, replacing the softball field lights, putting in a new concessions and restrooms building and bleachers on the softball field and new fencing around the whole complex.

The field complex project hinges on whether or not the district’s $18 million bond referendum passes, so the project is only going out to bid pending the bond’s passing.

“If we don’t get Lions Field bids out as soon as possible, we’re not going to get it done this summer,” Gee said.

Board member John Brady said he would have rather waited to release the project for bid until after the bond referendum’s results have come out.