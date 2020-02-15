Clear Lake CSD sends out projects for bids

The time for bids has come as the Clear Lake Community School District projects are moving along their timeline with the $18 million bond referendum vote quickly approaching.
The Clear Lake CSD School Board released the Clear Creek secure entrance project for public bid as well as the Lions Field Complex project, depending on the results of the bond referendum.
During the school board meeting Thursday evening, Atura Architecture representatives presented the updated schematics and renderings of both projects as well as new cost estimates.
The Clear Creek Elementary School secure entry addition and renovation will cost $539,100, according to Atura’s new estimates, which includes moving the front office to the side of the building entrance, renovating the existing administration office, replacing three heat pumps and tying in the storm sewer in addition to all the professional fees and expenses.
Though the elementary secure entry project is a part of the $18 million bond referendum, it is not wholly reliant on it, so even if the referendum does not pass, the project will still get done.
“Clear Creek is already funded,” board member Tony Brownlee said. “We’re going to do that no matter what.”
Superintendent Doug Gee said while the district will do the secure entry project regardless of whether the bond passes they would prefer to use bond money for it.
“What we’ll have to do is figure out how to do it without the bond if the bond doesn’t pass, but it would help us as a school to do it with the bond, because otherwise we’re going to tap some other money that I would rather do other projects with,” he said.
The Lions Field Complex renovations, not including professional fees and expenses, will cost $2.91 million, $800,000 of which is going toward new turf for the football field.
Other renovations to the complex include resurfacing the track, new bleachers, new press boxes, a new plaza and entrance, replacing the softball field lights, putting in a new concessions and restrooms building and bleachers on the softball field and new fencing around the whole complex.
The field complex project hinges on whether or not the district’s $18 million bond referendum passes, so the project is only going out to bid pending the bond’s passing.
“If we don’t get Lions Field bids out as soon as possible, we’re not going to get it done this summer,” Gee said.
Board member John Brady said he would have rather waited to release the project for bid until after the bond referendum’s results have come out.
The next Clear Lake school board meeting is scheduled for March 10, a week after the district residents vote on the bond referendum.
Gee said the project’s timeline says the board wants to receive bids by the end of March, so if they release the project for bids on March 10, the contractors would get them March 11 and only have two weeks to come back with bids for approval.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.