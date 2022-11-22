Clear Lake Council OKs street light project

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved spending almost $100,000 on a decorative streetlight package for the Emerald Edge commercial subdivision.

K&W Electrical of Cedar Falls was the lone bidder, although another bid had to be rejected because it was not submitted by the Nov. 16 deadline. K&W's bid of $99,840 was 11% less than the pre-bid estimate of $112,224.

The package includes nine new decorative streetlight fixtures including foundations, approximately 2,000 feet of electrical conduit and conductor and a lighting control panel.

The city entered into a development agreement with Sukup Ag. LLC in December 2021 for the Emerald Edge subdivision located between North 20th Street and North 14th Street along U.S. Highway 18. Hy-Vee has already agreed to build a grocery store on the property.

"It's about 25 acres of commercial development," said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. "Hy-Vee was about 6.5 (acres). Then they have about seven other lots that are about 2.5 to 3 acres."

In June 2022 the council approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm to design, bid and oversee the Emerald Edge project.

The project schedule calls for installation of the lighting to begin in March and be finished by May, but it's possible supply chain delays may push that timeline back.

Jason Petersburg, project manager from Veenstra & Kim, said he spoke with representatives from K&W about potential problems.

"The only item that K&W is anticipating may be delayed at this time is the control panel," Petersburg said. "I've asked for other manufacturers, other ideas, other alternatives, and he said there really isn't any."

Petersburg said the project will be similar to the street lighting project that was completed at the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35.

"The polls will be 22 feet tall, decorative, with a six-foot arm on it," Petersburg said. The actual fixture mounting height will be 28 feet, with power from new control panel at the intersection of North 14th Street and Hunter Place."