Clear Lake Council approves ordinance restricting commercial use of City Dock

Commercial use of the Sea Wall and Main Avenue City Dock in Clear Lake will not be allowed after Labor Day.
However, there will be some exceptions.
Under the ordinance the Clear Lake City Council approved Monday evening in a 4-1 vote, with Bennett Smith opposed, incidental commercial use — as in the embarking and disembarking of passengers — is permitted as long as it doesn’t exceed 30 minutes per watercraft.
“There is a right and there is a wrong. The public dock for commercial business is wrong with a capital ‘W’ written on it,” said Third Ward Councilman Gary Hugi, who offered the amendment for the proposed ordinance restricting commercial use of the dock effective Sept. 8.
The ordinance also states a watercraft or vessel may not be tied or moored to the dock for more than three continuous hours.
A commercial watercraft or vessel that’s in the custody of a renter may use City Dock in accordance with the time limits, according to the ordinance.
Vehicles and swimming and diving, as well as the selling, vending and peddling of liquids, edibles, goods, wares or merchandise are also prohibited on the dock.
The ordinance allows law enforcement to issue penalties for anyone who doesn’t abide by the dock’s rules and regulations.
The council’s vote came two weeks after it referred the proposed ordinance, setting rules and regulations for the $94,200 floating dock the city had installed in May to replace the longtime fixed post and plank dock at the Sea Wall and Main Avenue boat ramp location, to the four-member Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for review and recommendations.
At both the July 20 council and July 22 advisory board meetings, Jim Flick, owner of Movement Solutions, voiced his opposition to the proposed ordinance that would restrict commercial use of the dock.
Movement Solutions, a seasonal rental business on U.S. Highway 18 in Clear Lake, has been tying its rented boats to the City Dock to meet customers, which has garnered the attention of city staff, city council and city residents this summer in the absence of downtown festivities due to COVID-19.
The business opened five years ago with small recreational watercraft, like canoes and kayaks, and it has grown to nearly 100 rental units, including campers and pontoons.
Movement Solutions averages 92 people per day among its seven rental boats, which results in thousands of people from near and far coming into downtown Clear Lake and patronizing its restaurants and retailers throughout the entire season, Flick said.
This year has been much busier than years past for him and other local businesses that provide recreational opportunities on the lake.
“We’re booking four to six rentals every day seven days a week,” Flick said in July. “This year blows last year to pieces, but we’re doing exactly the same thing we’ve always done.”
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory presented the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s recommendations to the council Monday evening.
The advisory board recommended increasing the commercial watercraft staging and removal time limit to 45 minutes and allowing no more than two commercial vessels at any one time for the purposes of staging or removal in addition to clarifying a few terms used in the initial ordinance.
It also suggested city officials review similar ordinances in the state and meet with local commercial watercraft rental providers for input before it’s finalized.
After Flory’s review of the ordinance, three residents voiced their disapproval of the current commercial use of the dock by Movement Solutions as well as congestion and parking concerns downtown near the Sea Wall.
“The taxpayer is subsidizing an ongoing business affair, which I think is a little bit unfair to those (businesses) that went out and bought property, got rights and so forth,” said Walt Muskovich, a Clear Lake resident.
Jim Boehnke, a Clear Lake native and former city councilman, agreed; however, he said it’s not because he doesn’t want to see businesses come to Clear Lake, grow and succeed, but rather he wants it to be fair for the public.
“I think the City Dock should be left just as it always has been, at least through my life, City Dock,” he said.
After public comment, Mayor Nelson Crabb provided a statement about the dock and recommended the city proceed by having a conversation with those who may be affected before approving the ordinance as it has in the past related to public-private partnerships along the lake.
"This would be a lot more palatable than having an ordinance enacted halfway through summer to correct a perceived violation or proper use of our new city dock,” he said.
Councilmen Dana Brant, Mike Callanan, Hugi and Smith said the dock was purchased and installed by the city with public — not commercial — use in mind.
“This dock was never meant to be a staging area for a commercial rental business,” Callanan said. “It has always been for the use and convenience of Clear Lake citizens and our visitors.”
He said Movement Solutions’ use of the dock has limited the public’s ability to enjoy it and has required council action.
Brant, who described himself as “entrepreneur-minded and business-minded,” said the council has been forced to make the difficult decision about the dock’s use with safety and the best interest of Clear Lake in mind.
The council in a 4-1 vote, with Smith opposed, approved the first reading of the ordinance and waived the second reading. With that action, it approved in a 4-1 vote, with Smith opposed, the third and final reading of the ordinance Monday.
Smith said he opposed the amendment to the ordinance because it was “too restrictive” for commercial use.
“Though we cannot allow the dock to take on the appearance of a private marina, I continue to believe that we need to allow incidental commercial use of the dock by any of the businesses that rent watercraft on Clear Lake,” he said. “It is important for tourists and visitors to Clear Lake and in these difficult economic times, we should facilitate the docking, shopping and enjoyment of our downtown area for their customers within limits.”
Before the vote, Smith proposed following the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s recommendation to allow no more than two commercial vessels at any one time for the purposes of staging or removal and increase increasing the commercial watercraft staging and removal time limit to 45 minutes. He also suggested working with commercial users to establish moorage agreements with the city, but the council didn’t act on it.
“What I was trying to do was fashion a solution that was more flexible for these users because particularly to me, it's not just the business itself, it's the folks that come here to use these types of things, the tourists and the visitors who really like them,” he said. “It’s a balancing act.”
