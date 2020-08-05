Clear Lake Council approves ordinance restricting commercial use of City Dock

The council in a 4-1 vote, with Smith opposed, approved the first reading of the ordinance and waived the second reading. With that action, it approved in a 4-1 vote, with Smith opposed, the third and final reading of the ordinance Monday.

Smith said he opposed the amendment to the ordinance because it was “too restrictive” for commercial use.

“Though we cannot allow the dock to take on the appearance of a private marina, I continue to believe that we need to allow incidental commercial use of the dock by any of the businesses that rent watercraft on Clear Lake,” he said. “It is important for tourists and visitors to Clear Lake and in these difficult economic times, we should facilitate the docking, shopping and enjoyment of our downtown area for their customers within limits.”

Before the vote, Smith proposed following the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s recommendation to allow no more than two commercial vessels at any one time for the purposes of staging or removal and increase increasing the commercial watercraft staging and removal time limit to 45 minutes. He also suggested working with commercial users to establish moorage agreements with the city, but the council didn’t act on it.