Clear Lake council approves development agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
AKK Investment Properties in Webster City filed a preliminary plat with the City of Clear Lake to develop this 7.5 acre parcel of land located on South Shore Drive north of the Clear Lake State Park Campground.

 Mary Loden Globe Gazette

The Clear Lake City Council recently approved a development agreement with  AKK Investment Properties pertaining to the proposed Lake Time Residential Subdivision at 2605 South Shore Drive.

The new subdivision is a 7.5 acre parcel of property located north of the Clear Lake State Park Campground.  

During its Nov. 7 meeting the council approved the ordinance to amend the official zoning map of the city to rezone 2605 South Shore Drive from an RS-5 to RS-8 to allow for the construction of some twin homes within the 23 lot residential subdivision.

AKK Investment Properties in Webster City, filed a preliminary plat with the city to develop this parcel of land. The plat was reviewed by the Clear Lake Planning & Zoning Commission on Nov. 1 and then approved by the Council at its regular meeting.

“The owners have indicated their desire to start the rough grading on the project sometime about the middle of next week, with the goal being to have foundations in place before the winter on four of the twin-home lots,” said Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory. The four lots referenced are located on the east side of the development near South Shore Drive.

The council also approved to enter into a development agreement and an economic development forgivable loan with the owners to offset some of the costs associated with the development of the subdivision. 

“The city will be purchasing all the mainline water, storm sewer and sanitary sewer pipe material up front, which has an estimated cost of $110,000. The maximum eligible value under the terms of the development agreement and forgivable loan is a not to exceed $150,000," Flory said.

"As part of the Development Agreement and forgivable loan, before the city purchases any of the pipe material, the owners of the land must execute a promissory note with the city ensuring, in the event the project failed to be completed per the agreement, the owners will repay the city loan in full”

A motion to engage PlanScape Partners, whom they have used in the past, to prepare an Urban Revitalization Plan for the subdivision was approved, with the proposed fee of $2,900. The purpose of the revitalization plan is to provide a partial abatement from property taxes to the future purchasers of the homes in the development.

To receive this abatement, Flory said the homes would need to be owner-occupied, not rentals, in order to qualify. The abatement is limited to 100% of the first $75,000 worth of assessed valuation. The city had a similar program in the Pine Brooke Subdivision and it equated to about $950 in property tax savings per year, for five years, or approximately $5,000.

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

