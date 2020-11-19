Clear Lake considers tax rebate extension for Surf Ballroom, other properties

“Our promise to you if you’ll continue to support us and continue to come by our side is that when this pandemic is over we will make the Surf what it was and even more. We’re here for the long run,” Nicholas said. “I don’t know how long it’ll be before we’ll be able to have 2,000 people in that ballroom again, but we’re going to be there and we’re going to do our best to make it what it was and even more.”