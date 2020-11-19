Clear Lake considers tax rebate extension for Surf Ballroom, other properties

The North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum is asking the city of Clear Lake to extend its support for the organization.
The support it's requesting is in the form of a property tax rebate agreement extension.
Jeff Nicholas, North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum president, reviewed the organization’s request with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening.
“Our promise to you if you’ll continue to support us and continue to come by our side is that when this pandemic is over we will make the Surf what it was and even more. We’re here for the long run,” Nicholas said. “I don’t know how long it’ll be before we’ll be able to have 2,000 people in that ballroom again, but we’re going to be there and we’re going to do our best to make it what it was and even more.”
The North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum is the nonprofit that operates the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum.
The organization is asking for a five-year extension to its current property tax rebate agreement for the Surf Ballroom & Museum, which expires June 2021, and to add the property taxes of its adjoining Surf Ballroom dressing room annex, 464 N. Shore Drive, and Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center, 509 Buddy Holly Place.
The rebate would involve the city portion of the property taxes paid on the three properties in an amount not to exceed $90,000 over the five-year period.
“That’s a little bit on the conservative side,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “I expect it to be less than that.”
The city has authorized three property tax rebate agreements with the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum within the last decade.
The initial three-year agreement was approved in January 2009 and expired in December 2011. In February 2011, the agreement was extended for a five-year term, ending on Dec. 1, 2016.
In November 2016, the city entered into a new development agreement with the organization that extended the property tax rebate payment for another five-year period until June 2021.
The proposed development agreement would extend the property tax rebate payments to June 1, 2026.
Nicholas said the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum has appreciated Clear Lake’s support.
Because of the previous tax rebate agreements, donations and grants, the nonprofit has completed numerous projects, including the replacement of its roof and the acquisition of the Music Enrichment Center, both in 2019.
However, the past eight months have been a struggle for the Surf Ballroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicholas said.
“As everyone knows, the world is upside down right now, and we’re a little discombobulated because we haven’t been able to have shows,” he said.
The rock ‘n’ roll venue hosts about 30 shows — and thousands of visitors — annually.
The Surf Ballroom reopened its rock ‘n’ roll museum in May after being closed since March due to COVID-19.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz, a Minnesota-based trio, is scheduled to play the Surf’s first live, in-person performance since March on Saturday, Dec. 5.
In the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum’s letter requesting the city’s support, the organization said income generated through concerts and mass gatherings account for 90% of its annual revenue.
“It is our greatest hope that 2021 will see restrictions ease and concerts and events returning to their normal capacities,” said Nicholas and Laurie Lietz, North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum executive director, in the letter.
The Surf Ballroom, built in 1948, is known as the last stage rising musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson performed on before they died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959.
It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2012 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, recognized the Surf Ballroom as a historic rock ‘n’ roll landmark as part of its ongoing landmark series in 2009.
The Surf Ballroom is currently under consideration to be designated as a National Historic Landmark. If approved, it’d be one of 27 in the state and among 2,600 in the U.S.
“You’ve heard me expound on this frequently, next to the Lake, I consider this to be the very next icon, if you will, of this community,” said Nelson Crabb, Clear Lake mayor. “It’s very, very important to us.”
The City Council will review the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum’s request during a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
Clear Lake City Councilman Bennett Smith voiced his support for the agreement extension Monday evening since he’s unable to attend the special meeting later this month.
“I’ve had the privilege of going through the Music Enrichment Center and it’s terrific and I think that will again once we clear this pandemic will be very useful to the Surf and to Clear Lake,” he said.
The public hearing will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Council Chambers, 15 N. Sixth St., in Clear Lake.
Flory said in order to be included in the fiscal year 2022 tax-increment financing certification request to the county, a resolution approving the agreement must be approved and filed by Dec. 1.
