Clear Lake clinic seeing more OB-GYN patients since MercyOne eliminated tubal ligations

According to the revised directives, Catholic facilities now must ensure neither its administrators nor its employees “manage, carry out, assist in carrying out, make its facilities available for, make referrals for, or benefit from the revenue generated by immoral procedures" or affiliated with such practices.

The directives state that the local diocesan bishop must be immediately informed if any Catholic hospital is suspected of “wrongly cooperating with immoral procedures,” and the institution’s leaders should resolve the situation “as soon as reasonably possible.”

“It’s 2020,” Gabrielson said. “We’re talking about the ethics and dangers of another. There is no sense behind it. I don’t know any OB-GYN who would agree with this and I know a lot.”

Several of MercyOne North Iowa’s OB-GYNs publicly opposed the elimination of tubal ligations earlier this year, but because they are employed by a Catholic hospital, they have no other choice but to follow the directives.

They said leaving MercyOne for a health care facility that allows tubal ligations doesn’t change the situation in North Iowa, and could, in fact, hurt their patients — many of whom have delivered multiple children in their care — by reducing access to services with fewer providers.