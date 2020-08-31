Clear Lake city employee enters Alford plea in assault case

A Clear Lake city employee caught on video apparently assaulting a man at a construction site in May entered a written Alford plea Thursday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Adam Lien Theiss, 47, who was charged with simple assault in May, is the Clear Lake Water Department superintendent.
An Alford plea is equivalent to a guilty plea without admitting guilt, court documents state.
Attorneys for Theiss and the state recommended a deferred judgment and a minimum $65 civil penalty, but Cerro Gordo County Magistrate Patrick Byrne has ordered him to pay the maximum $625 fine, a 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
Byrne also declined the state’s request for one year of probation through the Iowa Department of Corrections and the defendant’s request for one year of self-reporting probation.
“Nothing in the record convinces the court that probation will be useful or helpful in providing for the rehabilitation of the defendant,” he said.
A larger fine will best provide rehabilitation of the defendant and the protection from future offenses by this defendant and others, Byrne said.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said Monday that Theiss remains employed as the water department superintendent.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call around 9:05 a.m. on May 6 on the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident was captured on video.
The video shows Theiss grabbing a man and shoving him against the wall of the building, which the complaint states was “intended to result in physical contact which was insulting/offensive to the victim.”
Theiss wasn’t taken into custody after the incident. He pleaded not guilty on May 8.
A non-jury trial scheduled for July 1 in Cerro Gordo County District Court was continued until Aug. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An order of continuance filed on Aug. 20 stated Theiss would be changing his plea and a trial wasn’t needed.
As the Water Department superintendent, Theiss makes $33.78 an hour, according to a June 2020 resolution approving salaries and wages for appointed officials and employees.
