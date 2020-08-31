Clear Lake city employee enters Alford plea in assault case

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call around 9:05 a.m. on May 6 on the 100 block of South Lakeview Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident was captured on video.

The video shows Theiss grabbing a man and shoving him against the wall of the building, which the complaint states was “intended to result in physical contact which was insulting/offensive to the victim.”

Theiss wasn’t taken into custody after the incident. He pleaded not guilty on May 8.

A non-jury trial scheduled for July 1 in Cerro Gordo County District Court was continued until Aug. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An order of continuance filed on Aug. 20 stated Theiss would be changing his plea and a trial wasn’t needed.

As the Water Department superintendent, Theiss makes $33.78 an hour, according to a June 2020 resolution approving salaries and wages for appointed officials and employees.

