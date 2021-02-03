Clear Lake City Council rezones former Sunset property to accommodate private school

The former Sunset View Preschool building is one step closer to welcoming students again.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution rezoning the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, a category that allows for the conditional use of a private school.

“It seems like we’ve just come full circle, which ironically many things in life tend to do, but you know as I understand it since the school district nor the city no longer own the property, it had to be changed, and this one seems to do the least amount of negative impact to the neighborhood and basically allows for the continuance of the school at the same time,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman. “Seems to make a lot of sense to me.”

The council’s action came after a brief, but well-attended, public hearing where only one individual spoke in favor of the zoning change.

Steve Lacy, who owns two properties near the former school site, attended the public hearing with his wife, Cathy, after submitting written correspondence to the city.