Clear Lake City Council rezones former Sunset property to accommodate private school

The former Sunset View Preschool building is one step closer to welcoming students again.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution rezoning the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, a category that allows for the conditional use of a private school.
“It seems like we’ve just come full circle, which ironically many things in life tend to do, but you know as I understand it since the school district nor the city no longer own the property, it had to be changed, and this one seems to do the least amount of negative impact to the neighborhood and basically allows for the continuance of the school at the same time,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman. “Seems to make a lot of sense to me.”
The council’s action came after a brief, but well-attended, public hearing where only one individual spoke in favor of the zoning change.
Steve Lacy, who owns two properties near the former school site, attended the public hearing with his wife, Cathy, after submitting written correspondence to the city.
“We just wanted to come here in person, as well, to show further support for the action and we think turning the property back into a school would be a really nice addition,” he said. “We remember when it was a school a number of years ago and thought it was really very positive for a nice residential neighborhood like that, so we appreciate your consideration and also appreciate you allowing us to make some comments.”
The public hearing was set for Monday after the owner Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, requested the property be rezoned from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, in December.
The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.
Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it had to be rezoned before it could be used for any purpose, said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.
The Planning and Zoning Commission met Jan. 26 to review Dolly James’ rezoning request, and it voted to recommend changing the Mars Hill Drive property’s zoning classification to RS-8 to the City Council.
Mike Ritter, Clear Lake’s chief building official, presented the commission’s recommendation to approve the rezoning request to the council Monday.
In December, Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school currently located at the Evangelical Free Church on U.S. Highway 18, announced that it would expand its operations to the Mars Hill property in the fall.
The school has a five-year lease agreement with Dolly James after conversations began last summer, Clear Lake Classical Headmaster Cory Gerdts said in December.
Gerdts was in attendance at Monday’s public hearing but didn’t speak.
Monday’s hearing contrasted one with similar attendance in November for the proposed Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan.
At that hearing, six property owners on Mars Hill Drive, Sunset View Drive and Glen Cove Drive made it clear that they didn’t want to see the property redeveloped in a way that would change the tenure of where they live.
Mayor Nelson Crabb and council members Bennett Smith and Callanan assured residents that the council would take their concerns into consideration when — and if — things progress at the old school property.
Smith said Monday he supported the rezoning of the property because it is “a very positive thing for the community and the Clear Lake Classical school.”
Clear Lake Classical, which is in its sixth year of operation, has grown to 100 students from Pre-K through 10th grade, and it’s anticipating more growth in the future.
The school will have to file a conditional use application with the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment to operate on the property.
The Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, is the final arbitrator on the application, Flory said.
Properties to the west of the former Sunset View Preschool property are currently zoned RS-8, while properties to the east and south are zoned RM-12, which is medium-density multi-family residential.
The council will have its second and third readings of the rezoning ordinance at meetings on Feb. 15 and March 1, respectively; however, neither of those will comprise a public hearing.
For more information about Clear Lake Classical’s expansion to Mars Hill Drive, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeclassical.org.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.