Clear Lake City Council raises vacation rental fees by 233 percent

Vacation rental owners in Clear Lake will now pay 233 percent more in annual permit application fees.

That comes after the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment increasing its vacation permit application fee from $150 to $500 per location Monday evening during its meeting.

The fee increase will cover the city’s outsourcing of the annual vacation rental inspections to Bergland and Cram of Mason City.

“Anyone that questions why this had to be bumped up a little, I think it’s fairly obvious,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake city councilman. “I’m definitely in favor of it.”

Callanan was on the council when it adopted the ordinance in 2017 to permit and regulate vacation and short-term rentals in residential districts in Clear Lake through a permit application process.

As part of the application process, the city’s building official conducts an inspection of each property, and it has become increasingly more difficult for the Clear Lake Planning, Zoning and Building Department to keep up.