Clear Lake City Council OKs bond issuance for land acquisition

It’s too early to tell how Clear Lake residents’ taxes will be impacted by the city’s issuance of general obligation bonds to acquire two properties for future park and library expansion projects.
That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory said.
“Once we get into budget, we will have a better feel for that one,” he said.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution to issue general obligation debt in an amount not to exceed $600,000 for land acquisition Monday evening.
The council’s vote came after a public hearing, which was set on Nov. 16, where no written or verbal comments were received.
The general obligation debt will be used to purchase the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage on South 15th Street and the former Woodford Lumber & Home Co. building on North Fourth Street.
The maintenance garage would be the future site of Clear Lake’s inclusive playground as well as other park improvements.
The Everybody Plays Committee has been fundraising for the inclusive playground in Clear Lake, estimated to cost at least $275,000, for more than two years, and the committee announced in September that it’ll break ground on its project in 2021.
Everybody Plays is a community initiative to build an inclusive playground in Clear Lake that would provide children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.
In November, Flory said the property acquisition likely won’t take place until the spring.
“I would anticipate over the winter that we would bring on a consultant to help us work with the Everybody Plays playground folks and start the master planning of that project so that we could be positioned come spring to demo those buildings that are on it,” he said on Nov. 16.
Acquiring the former Woodford Lumber property would allow the city to plan a future library expansion project.
The fifth-generation family-owned business relocated from downtown Clear Lake to Seventh Avenue North in August.
Flory said that the business’s relocation presented the city with a “unique opportunity” to expand — and upgrade — its library, which is next door to the former Woodford lumberyard, in the future.
Flory said now that the city has satisfied its legal obligation to conduct a public hearing for the general obligation debt, it can proceed with the bond issuance process.
He said he’s been in contact with the city’s financial consultant with Northland Securities, and it’s likely the city will accept and award bids for the $600,000 issue and the $1.2 million issue for the Marriott hotel and event center at the same time to “capitalize on some economies of scale” for financial and legal costs and “hopefully capitalize on some interest by local banks by leveraging them both together.”
As part of the Clear Lake’s development agreement with JSM Investment for the hotel and event center project, it agreed to offer a forgivable loan to the developer for a not-to-exceed $1.2 million to be funded by incremental property tax revenues.
Flory said while the upcoming bond issuances will be bid at the same time, they will remain two separate issues.
“Hopefully, we’ll have this going yet this year” he said.
In September, Clear Lake received an unprecedented interest rate on its $700,000 contribution to the multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center.
The City Council awarded its five-year general obligation loan note to Manufacturer’s Bank & Trust, or MBT Bank, for a 0.37% interest rate.
MBT Bank was among three local banking institutions that submitted proposals with interest rates below 1% for the private placement of the $700,000 general obligation financing.
In November, Flory said he anticipated purchase agreements for the properties later this month.
Clear Lake residents won't see an impact on their property taxes related to the $600,000 bond issuance until fiscal year 2022.
The city has already started budget planning for fiscal year 2022.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
