Clear Lake City Council OKs bond issuance for land acquisition

It was the committee’s goal to begin construction on the inclusive playground this summer, but because of fundraising and the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to delay it until 2021.

In November, Flory said the property acquisition likely won’t take place until the spring.

“I would anticipate over the winter that we would bring on a consultant to help us work with the Everybody Plays playground folks and start the master planning of that project so that we could be positioned come spring to demo those buildings that are on it,” he said on Nov. 16.

Acquiring the former Woodford Lumber property would allow the city to plan a future library expansion project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fifth-generation family-owned business relocated from downtown Clear Lake to Seventh Avenue North in August.

Flory said that the business’s relocation presented the city with a “unique opportunity” to expand — and upgrade — its library, which is next door to the former Woodford lumberyard, in the future.

Flory said now that the city has satisfied its legal obligation to conduct a public hearing for the general obligation debt, it can proceed with the bond issuance process.