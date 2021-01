Clear Lake staff will collect Christmas trees next week.

Trees must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, the city announced on its Facebook page.

Trees must be free of decorations, wires and lights. Trees placed in plastic bags will not be picked up. Wreaths and evergreen garland will not be accepted.

Christmas trees, following the same guidelines, may also be disposed of at the city yard waste site, 1419 Second Ave. S.

