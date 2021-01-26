 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Chamber announces 2020 awards, 2021 leadership
Clear Lake Chamber announces 2020 awards, 2021 leadership

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated some of the silver linings of 2020 within its organization and community Tuesday afternoon during its annual meeting and awards presentation.

More than 10 individuals and businesses were recognized at the meeting, themed “Roarin’ Goodbye to 2020,” that was held socially distanced and in person at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake as well as virtually via Zoom.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be a Clear Laker after this year and I’m very grateful to be serving Clear Lake and this chamber membership,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Were there some rough days and tough decisions last year? Yeah, there definitely were, but as I said before at the Quarterly Coffee in December, there were also a lot of silver linings, a lot of things to be grateful for.”

Doughan highlighted some of those silver linings, including the “Buy-In Clear Lake” gift card campaign that funneled more than $67,000 back into the community to support businesses struggling during the pandemic, businesses adapting their products and services to accommodate their customers safely and efficiently, birthday trains, window hearts and other things individuals and businesses did to rise through COVID-19.

The chamber also recognized Trish Fundermann, special projects director, and Libbey Hohn, tourism director, who celebrated their 25th and 10th anniversaries, respectively, with the organization in 2020.

Doughan also acknowledged the retirement of Gail Robinson, who had been a chamber employee since 2007, in October.

In 2020, the Clear Lake Chamber hosted 15 ribbon-cuttings, broke ground on five projects and welcomed 55 new members, which is the most its added in a year in its history, Doughan said.

Those recognized during the awards presentation were as follows:

Denni Sue Erickson, was named the First Mate of the Year

The First Mate of the Year is an individual who demonstrates significant contributions to the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce during the preceding year both in attendance and engagement.

In the announcement video, Carrie Tysdahl described Erickson as sincere, hardworking, dependable, loyal and very fun to work with.

“Her passion for Clear Lake is evident,” she said. “When volunteers are needed, she’s honestly always one of the first to raise her hand.”

CL Tel, Education Partner of the Year

The Education Partner of the Year recognizes an individual, business or organization dedicated to positively impacting the community through education. The recipient should be known for building strong ties between the business community and schools and providing opportunities for the youth and young adults of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.

In the announcement video, Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee spoke about the district’s partnership with CL Tel last spring to ensure all K-12 students had internet access while distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, something he described as “totally amazing and unheard of.”

“They are just a constant promoter of this community and anything that the community needs, whether it be families or businesses, they’re there to help, volunteer,” he said.

Linda Upmeyer, North Iowa Service Award

The award recognizes an individual or group of individuals dedicated to promoting and improving the living, business, industrial, and economic conditions of North Iowa without regard for or intention of personal gain.

Speaker Linda Upmeyer 2017

Upmeyer

In the announcement video, Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and Rep. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, praised Upmeyer for her involvement in Clear Lake and North Iowa during her time as a state legislator.

Upmeyer retired from the Iowa House of Representatives in November after 18 years, including nearly a decade as the House speaker,

Nelson described Upmeyer as approachable and well-respected.

Upmeyer, who was honored and surprised by the recognition, said it’s been “the honor of a lifetime to be able to represent you, represent North Iowa.”

Stacy Doughan, All-In Award

This new award, presented by Chamber Board Chair Natalie Plagge, acknowledged Doughan for being “all in” for Clear Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plagge described Doughan, who has been chamber president and CEO since May 2019, as the “glue that held the Chamber team together” and “a bright light in the darkness" in 2020.

Stacy Doughan Head Shot

Doughan

She said it was her “positive attitude, passion for the community and her dedication as a public servant that kept our boat afloat during such difficult times.”

Carrie Tysdahl, Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year

The Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year Award was created to recognize an individual who stands out in his or her leadership, contributions and unselfish record of volunteerism to the North Iowa area.

In the announcement video, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, CG Public Health Director and friend Brian Hanft and Tysdahl’s husband, Troy, spoke about her unwavering passion to make events and activities, like TRI Clear Lake, enjoyable for others.

Hanft described Tysdahl as a “genuine, down-to-earth, compassionate, caring person who makes everyone who she’s around smile.”

“What everyone hopes for is somebody like Carrie Tysdahl. She’s someone who’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves,” Flory said. “She’s very active in all our events through the city, through the chamber and clearly as our city slogan goes, ‘Where people make the difference,’ she certainly makes the difference in our community, and we’re fortunate to have her.”

Fareway, 2020 Business of the Year

The award recognizes a chamber business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in and around the Clear Lake area.

Doughan described Fareway as a “hometown, hospitable” business that has been an outstanding and reliable partner to the chamber and a great servant to Clear Lake years.

Reynolds Cramer, Fareway CEO and president, credited Clear Lake Fareway’s leadership team for the recognition in the announcement video.

He called them “great family people, great community people.”

In addition to the awards presentation, the chamber named two new Chamber Board members, recognized outgoing board members and announced its 2021 board officers.

Those new to the board are Amanda Kasten, Kingland Systems, and Carrie Shannon, Hall Realty, and those continuing their service are Chelsy Anderson, Dean Snyder Construction; Aaron Donaldson, Lake Theatre; Denni Sue Erickson, Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel; Michael Knorr, Accord Architecture; Kristi Miles, Pritchard’s Lake Chevrolet; Sam Oman, McKesson Corp.; Kevan Paul, Clear Lake Bait & Tackle; and Kent Thoe, MBT Bank.

Jay LeFevre, First Gabrielson Agency; Kelli Mason, Lake Lifestyle, and Diana Symonds, McQuaid Agency, retired from the board.

The 2021 Chamber Board officers are Chair Natalie Plagge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust, Past Chair Dan Nichols, CL Tel; Treasurer Sarah Nielsen, First Citizens Bank; Vice Chair Tourism Deb Cash, Farmers State Bank; Vice Chair Government Relations Mark Dodd, One Vision; and Chair-Elect Carrie Tysdahl, American Solutions for Business.

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

