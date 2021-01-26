Clear Lake Chamber announces 2020 awards, 2021 leadership

Stacy Doughan, All-In Award

This new award, presented by Chamber Board Chair Natalie Plagge, acknowledged Doughan for being “all in” for Clear Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plagge described Doughan, who has been chamber president and CEO since May 2019, as the “glue that held the Chamber team together” and “a bright light in the darkness" in 2020.

She said it was her “positive attitude, passion for the community and her dedication as a public servant that kept our boat afloat during such difficult times.”

Carrie Tysdahl, Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year

The Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year Award was created to recognize an individual who stands out in his or her leadership, contributions and unselfish record of volunteerism to the North Iowa area.

In the announcement video, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, CG Public Health Director and friend Brian Hanft and Tysdahl’s husband, Troy, spoke about her unwavering passion to make events and activities, like TRI Clear Lake, enjoyable for others.

Hanft described Tysdahl as a “genuine, down-to-earth, compassionate, caring person who makes everyone who she’s around smile.”