Clear Lake business feels targeted by new dock ordinance

The ordinance also states a watercraft or vessel may not be tied or moored to the dock for more than three continuous hours.

“I will just say there are numerous things that, that ordinance will do that will inflict great harm to only our business. It won’t affect anybody else in town,” Flick said. “The yacht clubs, the boating clubs and everybody seems to be taken care of in this except Movement Solutions and it seems to be an extreme measure to me.”

Movement Solutions, which is located at 712 U.S. Hwy. 18, opened five years ago with small recreational watercraft, like canoes and kayaks, and it has grown to nearly 100 rental units, including campers and pontoons.

The business averages 92 people per day among its seven rental boats, which results in thousands of people from near and far coming into downtown Clear Lake and patronizing its restaurants and retailers throughout the entire season, Flick said.

This year is much busier than years past for him and other local businesses that provide recreational opportunities on the lake, he said.

“We’re booking four to six rentals every day seven days a week,” Flick said. “This year blows last year to pieces, but we’re doing exactly the same thing we’ve always done.”