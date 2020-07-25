Clear Lake business feels targeted by new dock ordinance

A Clear Lake business owner believes an ordinance the city is considering for the Sea Wall and Main Avenue City Dock will significantly disrupt his rental operation — and thousands of customers — if passed.
Jim Flick, who owns Movement Solutions, voiced his opposition to the ordinance that would restrict commercial use of the dock at Clear Lake’s City Council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meetings earlier this week.
“We love it here. We love doing our summer gig here. We make some money. We got a lot of friends … We love Clear Lake, so it’s really, really hard to swallow some of this,” he said.
The ordinance, drafted by City Administrator Scott Flory in collaboration with Police Chief Pete Roth and Parks and Rec Director Randy Miller, would set rules and regulations to assure access to the $94,200 floating dock the city had installed in May to replace the longtime fixed post and plank dock at the Sea Wall and Main Avenue boat ramp location.
Particularly concerning to Flick is the language in the ordinance that limits commercial use of the dock to incidental drop-offs and pick-ups of no more than 30 minutes per watercraft and the restriction on how many commercial vessels can be docked at once.
Under the proposed ordinance, no more than one commercial vessel can be docked at any one time by any one business renting watercraft to the public.
The ordinance also states a watercraft or vessel may not be tied or moored to the dock for more than three continuous hours.
“I will just say there are numerous things that, that ordinance will do that will inflict great harm to only our business. It won’t affect anybody else in town,” Flick said. “The yacht clubs, the boating clubs and everybody seems to be taken care of in this except Movement Solutions and it seems to be an extreme measure to me.”
Movement Solutions, which is located at 712 U.S. Hwy. 18, opened five years ago with small recreational watercraft, like canoes and kayaks, and it has grown to nearly 100 rental units, including campers and pontoons.
The business averages 92 people per day among its seven rental boats, which results in thousands of people from near and far coming into downtown Clear Lake and patronizing its restaurants and retailers throughout the entire season, Flick said.
This year is much busier than years past for him and other local businesses that provide recreational opportunities on the lake, he said.
“We’re booking four to six rentals every day seven days a week,” Flick said. “This year blows last year to pieces, but we’re doing exactly the same thing we’ve always done.”
The proposed ordinance also prohibits swimming and diving from the dock and the use of vehicles, like bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, mopeds, motorcycles and other self-propelled units, on the dock.
After reviewing the ordinance Monday, the City Council unanimously approved referring it to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for review and recommendations.
Councilman Bennett Smith said the city is trying to find a balance between competing interests and prevent the dock from becoming a “private marina.”
“I hope what we can do here in referring it to Parks and Rec is come up with a sensible solution for everybody,” he said.
Councilman Gary Hugi said he wouldn’t support an ordinance that contained language allowing the public funded dock to be used commercially.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board reviewed the city’s proposed ordinance Wednesday after Flick aired his frustrations to the four-member board for more than an hour.
He said if the city puts the ordinance in place, it will not only hurt Movement Solutions and its customers but downtown Clear Lake.
That’s something advisory board members Carrie Shannon and Trish Fundermann, who works for the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, don’t want to see happen.
“To me, (the ordinance) is like an overreaction,” Fundermann said. “Let’s just finish the season out, see how it goes … and talk about it this winter and come up with a reasonable plan for next year so we don’t run business out of town.”
Miller said this year has been busy at the dock, but he anticipates next year, or whenever events return to Clear Lake, will be even busier, so he believes it’d be good to have an ordinance in place to address current issues before they become unmanageable.
The ordinance would allow peace officers to issue penalties for anyone who doesn’t abide by the dock’s rules and regulations.
“I’m a proponent of boating and utilizing the lake. The lake is Clear Lake’s greatest asset,” said Jake Kopriva, advisory board member and owner of Lake Time Boat Club. “We’re just trying to figure out a way that makes sense that the community is OK with.”
The advisory board recommended increasing the pick-up and drop-off time limit for commercial vessels to 45 minutes and eliminating verbiage that restricts the number of commercial watercraft at the dock at one time unless the city can come up with a permit or something to denote commercial vessels.
It also suggested city officials meet with the four local commercial businesses that would be impacted by the ordinance before its finalized.
Flory said the City Council will review the ordinance again with the Park and Recreation Advisory Board’s recommendations at its Aug. 3 meeting.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!