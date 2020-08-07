Clear Lake bumps water department fees to cover costs

The city of Clear Lake is increasing some of its water department service fees.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending the department’s connection charges, meter installation fees and service fees Monday evening at the recommendation of Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss.
“In most cases I would describe these increases as simply meeting cost,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “We’ve not been meeting the cost for meters for quite a while, so this just tries to get us a little bit more cost recovery on some of those things.”
With the council’s action, meter installation fees — a one-time fee for new builds — will increase to $296.05 from $182.45.
The meter installation fee, which was established in 2008 at $150, has a built-in annual increase that corresponds with the consumer price index or 3%, whichever is less.
Theiss recommended an additional hike because the initial installation fee for service in fiscal year 2021 at $182.45 didn’t cover the rising cost of equipment. It costs the city between $281.05 and $311.0 to install a standard meter, remote reader and other hardware.
Also, residents will now pay $20 to upgrade meters due to age, usage or technology, which is twice the amount set in 2008.
“We just want to cover our costs at the water department,” he said.
Connection charges will now be $61 for a three-fourths-inch service, $73 for a one-inch service, $88 for a 1.5-inch service and $122 for a two-inch or larger service, according to the amended ordinance.
Water service fees for temporary vacancies, as outlined under city code, will increase to $35 during working hours and $50 during non-working hours from $20 and $35, respectfully. The fees will be applied for shutting off and turning on water at the curb valve.
The previous service fees didn’t cover regular hourly and overtime wages of water department personnel, Theiss said.
He estimates that connection charges and service fees haven’t been updated since 2003.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
