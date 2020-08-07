Clear Lake bumps water department fees to cover costs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Clear Lake is increasing some of its water department service fees.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending the department’s connection charges, meter installation fees and service fees Monday evening at the recommendation of Water Department Superintendent Adam Theiss.

“In most cases I would describe these increases as simply meeting cost,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “We’ve not been meeting the cost for meters for quite a while, so this just tries to get us a little bit more cost recovery on some of those things.”

With the council’s action, meter installation fees — a one-time fee for new builds — will increase to $296.05 from $182.45.

The meter installation fee, which was established in 2008 at $150, has a built-in annual increase that corresponds with the consumer price index or 3%, whichever is less.

Theiss recommended an additional hike because the initial installation fee for service in fiscal year 2021 at $182.45 didn’t cover the rising cost of equipment. It costs the city between $281.05 and $311.0 to install a standard meter, remote reader and other hardware.