Clear Lake boat access will soon see improvement

A Clear Lake public approach improvement project bid was rejected Tuesday by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.

"We got one bid and it wasn’t within the realm of possibility,” said County Engineer Brandon Billings.

A public approach is an access into the water by boats. “They are basically streets that dead end at the lake and we have a lot of our public docks at those locations," Cerro Gordo County Zoning Administrator John Robbins said.

County Supervisor Casey Callanan said the primary objective of the public approach project is to minimize the sediment going into the lake. “We are trying to do the shore stabilization for lake quality,” he said.

The project includes installing new steps down to the shore and lining the slope with vegetation and riprap, big rocks that can handle being hit with waves and ice without breaking down.

Initial project estimates from local contractors came in around $150,000, however, when the county actually bid out the project Billings said only one bid came in, and it was at $401,000.

Robbins said the DNR was having similar problems with some of their projects. He said prices for material and labor have gone way up and contractors they normally work with are way too busy.

“We’ll end up piecemealing this together to get a better price,” said Billings, who believes this is the board's only option. He said his crews could work on the biggest part of the project, installing new steps and then getting smaller contractors to do the riprap and take care of the vegetation.

“Since everybody is trying to work to improve lake quality, we are going to use our government property to set an example on how to stabilize and clean up your lakefront to make it better,” Billings said.

Robbins explained the first step of the project was to identify and prioritize the areas people were having the most issues with the public approaches. These were areas with steep, crumbling steps and weed-filled slopes.

“It’s not the type of vegetation you want near the lake — the type that helps hold on to the soil and keeps the slope stabilized,” Billings said.

The three approaches county crews will begin working are at the end of Oak Street, Hill Street and Ash Street, all in the Oakwood Park neighborhood, near Clear Lake State Park.

Te county will start with the installation of the steps, with riprap underneath. Because safety is a concern when working on a slope, Billings felt this was the biggest priority.

Billings said once this project is done, the docks will be accessible for most of the year and next year, “We can figure out how to do the rest of it. We will look at what we can do in-house to keep this going.”