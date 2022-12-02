Clear Lake awarded $4.3 million grant

Clear Lake has been awarded a $4.37 million state grant for its Surf District Project, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday morning.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the grant is crucial to city's future economic development.

"The city is very grateful to receive this grant award from the state of Iowa, and many thanks to the Department of Economic Development and governor for their support," Flory said Friday. "Supporting art, culture, recreation, and entertainment has been a cornerstone for investment by this city government for many years now. This investment is critical to catalyzing broader overall community and economic development. This important initiative will help build momentum to revitalize the Surf District and promote the legendary Surf Ballroom throughout the Midwest and the world."

In presentations made to the City Council and community organizations this fall, Flory said the city's two most important assets are the Surf Ballroom and the lake. The Surf District project is intended to make the area more appealing to visitors and future economic developers.

Clear Lake applied for the grant just before the deadline in September. The funds will be used to help in the expansion and relocation of Clear Lake's Music Enrichment Center, which focuses on streetscape improvements on and around Buddy Holly Place, waterfront connections from the Surf Ballroom to the lakeshore, improved performances, and educational experiences.

The award represents 40% of the funding for the following projects: $3.1 million for Surf District Streetscape, Gateways and Public Art; $1.4 million for the lake connection and Surf Landing; and $6.4 million for the Enhanced Music Enrichment Center.

The $11 million, reimagined Oaks Boutique Hotel project is not included in the grant.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority and Reynolds announced $13.97 million in grant funding for two projects through Destination Iowa. The IEDA unveiled the Destination Iowa grant program in April. It is a $100 million program that invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.

The other $9.6 million was awarded to the city of Davenport.

According to a release from the governor, the IEDA began accepting applications May 9 and will continue to review applications as they arrive through Dec. 31 or until funding runs out. Applications are scored based on eligibility, completeness, and the project’s ability to meet the program goal of creating transformational tourism attractions. Cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations can apply for Destination Iowa grants through four separate funds: economically significant development, outdoor recreation, tourism attraction, and creative placemaking.

Friday's awards were the sixth round of project grants awarded through Destination Iowa. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.