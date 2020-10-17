 Skip to main content
Clear Lake author included in anthology published by Columbia University
Clear Lake author included in anthology published by Columbia University

Daniel Waters

Waters

A Clear Lake surgeon-turned-writer will be featured in a collection released by the Columbia University and University of Iowa.

A poem written by Daniel Waters will appear in the “The Healer’s Burden,” a partner publishing project between Columbia and The Carver College of Medicine’s Examined Life Journal, that explores how medical professionals deal with grief and loss, everyday elements of the healer’s life.

It includes essays, stories and poems by 32 carefully selected contributors, including Waters.

Waters, who retired as a cardiovascular surgeon at Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after nearly 30 years in April 2019, has written stories, including several published ones, his whole life.

For more information about “The Healer’s Burden,” visit https://healersburden.com/.

It can be pre-ordered online at the Carver College of Medicine website and will be available this month at https://uiccomstores.org/product/the-healers-burden-stories-of-professional-grief-pre-order/.

